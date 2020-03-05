There isn’t much to separate the St. Anthony Bulldogs and the Central A&M Raiders.
Both teams enter with identical 29-3 records and both went undefeated at home during the regular season. Both teams have a center who can take over a game in St. Anthony’s Jaccob Dust and Central A&M’s Griffin Andricks.
Both teams also have quick point guards that can make plays on both ends using their speed, quickness, and decision-making abilities in Raiders’ Connor Heaton and St. Anthony’s Logan Antrim.
Both teams have the firepower to put points up on the scoreboard in bunches. However, the last meeting between the two was anything but, when St. Anthony edged the Raiders 50-49 on a neutral court at the Teutopolis Shootout back on Feb. 15.
“To be honest, it didn’t go the way I thought. Both teams would come out and shoot the ball well. I thought there would be an offensive clinic for the first four or five minutes. I thought you would see teams feel each other out offensively,” Rincker said. “It was the exact opposite. It was feeling each other out defensively – how are you going to defend this or defend that.”
At the time of the first matchip, the Raiders were averaging roughly 72 points per game, but the Bulldogs were able to hold the Raiders to nearly 23 points under their season average.
“I thought our boys were ready for it. I thought they did a tremendous job executing the defensive game plan. You have to keep them in front of you and take away their threes. For the most part, we did that,” Rincker said. “It was a tall task to do with a team like that that can do so much but our closeouts were real good. Our scramble defense was really good. It has to be on a team like that.”
To many this game was a prelude to what could be the sectional championship. Just under a month later, here we are. Just as the game was back in February, there will be no shortage of excitement when the two teams take the court with a trip to the IHSA Class 1A Carbondale Super-sectional on the line, after what already was a playoff atmosphere in the first meeting.
“You hear the professionals talk about how this had a playoff feel; a postseason feel. That’s exactly what tonight was,” Rincker said after the last meeting. “It was an IHSA regional/sectional feel to it; as it probably should when you have two teams as accomplished as we’ve been this season.”
The last meeting was literally as close of a game as you could get. The two teams are sure to put on a show Friday night with no lack of excitement at Casey-Westfield High School. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
