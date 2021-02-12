The St. Anthony Bulldogs enter Saturday's contest with Newton at 2-1 with a dominating win over Neoga in the season opener and followed that up with a win the very next day against Robinson.
After the opener, Rincker expressed his feelings on how great it felt that basketball was back.
“It was a pretty nice opener,” Cody Rincker said searching something to say. “I’m not usually speechless after a game, but to be honest to watch these seniors and everyone around Illinois to see their kids play basketball, it was gratifying to see them play with passion and energy. To be honest, some of these guys have waited their entire lives to play.”
The lone loss came in a game picked up last minute against Altamont, where both teams lost their opponent that night due to bad weather and opted to play each other in the open slate.
The Indians beat the Bulldogs 41-38, but since it was a late addition to the schedule, it didn't count as a conference game, but more so the players didn't have to lose another game from their schedule in an already shortened season.
After losing some of the firepower that gave the Bulldogs their bite last season, Rincker expressed to his team how crucial it would be to find other ways to get things rolling.
“We talked this preseason that our defensive had to be something that ignites our offense,” Rincker said. “Neoga was hanging in there 13-8 and then we made a couple of subs. Then it went from 13-8 to 30-8. I don’t know which exact group it was, but they came in and we didn’t miss a beat.”
They also proved they have some athleticism, with Seth Hotze getting up for a dunk in the season opener.
Now a senior, Logan Antrim will be looked to to carry the scoring load on some nights. While the Bulldogs are loaded with seniors, this is the first time many of them have seen meaningful varsity minutes.
Most years, teams like this have two major tournaments in November and December to help find an identity for the home stretch that comes in February. But with the season condensed the Bulldogs will be quick-pressed to find that identity.
