The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Neoga Indians 3-2 Friday, holding off a seventh-inning comeback attempt from the Indians to move to 4-2 on the year and earn a National Trail Conference win.
The Bulldogs plated their first run of the afternoon after Brody Niebrugge led off the second inning with a walk and was able to advance to third on a pair of passed balls by Neoga to Colton Fearday before being walked, putting runners at the corners with nobody out.
Will Hoene drove in Niebrugge on an RBI groundout to take a 1-0 lead.
Seth Hotze cruised through most of the afternoon, allowing just one hit over six innings of work while striking out five.
In the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs crossed their second run of the day, taking advantage of an error by the Neoga outfield that allowed Fearday to score after leading off the inning with a single.
Josh Blanchette led off the top of the sixth with a single, but was called out on a fielder’s choice that allowed Logan Antrim to reach first. Antrim was able to second after an error trying to get a double play, and to third on a passed ball.
Antrim came in to score on an error to take a 3-0 lead into the seventh.
Brady Reynolds got aboard for Neoga in the bottom of the seventh. Bryar Hennesay, who already had a double on the afternoon, stepped to the plate and homered to make it a one run game.
After a lineout for the second out of the inning, the Indians threatened to tie the game after Kaden Young reached on an error and advanced to second on a walk to Isaac Walk. But Eli Levitt was able to strike out the last batter to earn the save and secure the win for the Bulldogs.
Up next, the Bulldogs will host the Altamont Indians at 10 a.m. at Paul Smith Field.
Dieterich 8, CH/BC 1
The Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich High School defeated the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday.
Noah Dill drove in three runs for the Movin’ Maroons, Cory Gephart and Garrett Niebrugge each drove in one.
Pete Britton doubled twice as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Austin Ruholl singled three times and came around to score three times.
Seth Doty drove in the lone run for the Bobcats.
Britton also earned the win on the mound, allowing just three hits and one unearned run while striking out six and walking two.
Up next, the Movin’ Maroons will host Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in a double-header Saturday.
South Central 1, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0
The South Central Cougars used a walk-off single from Chase Dodson in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Friday evening.
Both pitchers dominated the contest.
Chase Dodson earned the win, allowing just one hit over seven innings while striking out 19 batters on 93 pitches without surrendering a walk.
For the Hatchets, Gavan Wernsing didn’t allow a hit over 5 1/3 innings while striking out 12 and walking seven.
The St. Anthony boys golf team took first place at the Olney Invitational Friday with a score of 329, beating second place Sullivan by two strokes.
Thomas Chojnicki shot a team-best 80.
Lane Ludwig shot 82, Jonathen Willenborg 83, Michael Martelli 84, Charlie Wegman 88, Aiden Tegeler 92.
Teutopolis finished with a team score of 403. Hayden Jansen led the Wooden Shoes with a 94, Andy Niebrugge shot 100, Gabe Schlink 101, Jack Poelker 108, Zach Niebrugge 111 and Kayden Zerrusen 115.
The Bulldogs also tied for first in the best ball format with a score of 69.
On Thursday, the Effingham Girls golf team defeated Teutopolis and Sullivan in a tri-match.
Ava Boehm was the medalist with a 36. Anna Sigg shot 48, Marah Kirk shot 58, Anna Hirtzel 61, Ella Niebrugge 65, Annie Frost 67.
For the Lady Shoes, Averie Bushue shot 43. Abigail Wortman shot 58, Josie Deters 62, Alaina Helmink 63, and Molly Koester 65.
MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL – 5, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – 4,
Singles:
No. 1 – Emily Stortzum, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 4-6 , -;
No. 2 – Tess Huene, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 1-6 , -;
No. 3 – Caroline Davis, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 1-6 , -;
No. 4 – Annelise Overmyer, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 1-6 , 4-6 , -;
No. 5 – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Elaina Short, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 1-6 , 11-9 ;
No. 6 – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Lily Gregory, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Emily Stortzum, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL – Tess Huene, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 0-6 , 5-7 , -;
No. 2 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Davis, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL – Annelise Overmyer, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5 , 2-6 , 13-11 ;
No. 3 – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Elaina Short, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL – Haylie Hutton, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.