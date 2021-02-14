Newton and St. Anthony seemed overly cautious in their non-conference basketball game at the Enlow Center as St. Anthony enjoyed a small but uncomfortable 30-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs' Grant Nuxoll and Seth Hotze decided to take matters into their own hands to jumpstart their team's offense to a 57-36 win over the visiting Eagles.
St. Anthony improved to 3-1 while Newton moved to 2-3.
“I think we found something in the fourth quarter with how we have to attack the offensive glass,” St. Anthony coach Cody Rincker said. “Part of our game has to be attacking the glass offensively. I think we did that much better in the first part of the fourth quarter.”
Nuxoll crashed the offensive boards taking a rebound feet in front of the basket, bringing the ball into his chest and looking around to pass. Rincker yelled “Take it! Take it! Take it!” and Nuxoll would make three attempts, being bodied by Newton defenders before sinking a bucket giving St. Anthony a 32-25 lead.
“Nuxoll was very assertive tonight and he didn't wait,” Rincker said of his player who scored ten points. “He didn't over-wait, let's put it that way. He asserted himself. He didn't shoot the ball but attacked the basket, made plays for others and looked for his shot. We need that third and fourth guy to be assertive.”
Newton coach Troy Bierman said he needs a bit more offensively while their defense carries them.
“The last three or four games we've played well defensively for three quarters,” Bierman said. “Then we miss some shots. St. Anthony came down and got some and ones and that gap got a little too much for us.”
As the Bulldogs slowly inched away with a 32-25 lead, Hotze put up an uncontested bucket extending the lead by nine.
Newton's speedy Ben Meinhart dribbled the ball from halfcourt to the far corner - seeing a glimmer of daylight between him and the basket – noticing a small hope to kickstart his team who could only get just within five points of St. Anthony for three quarters.
The five-foot-eight guard raced to the basket and jumped. The Bulldogs' center with almost a foot height advantage, shuffled down the baseline from the weakside seeing the guard at the last moment coming to the basket. The two met midair.
What briefly looked like an easy two points, was quickly changed by Hotze altering Meinhart's shot, and the ball caromed off the rim. St. Anthony came down with the rebound and Hotze raced down the court.
The center took the ball again for a layup, giving the Bulldogs an eleven point lead, forcing Bierman to call a timeout in an attempt to stifle the Bulldogs' momentum, causing the maximum fifty St. Anthony spectators in attendance to erupt in jubilation.
“Seth's energy to get us to that point was crucial,” Rincker said.
Newton's Mason Schafer put the Eagles on the board after the timeout with a jumper. The two teams would race up and down the court the rest of the quarter, with St. Anthony outpacing Newton, 27-11, buoyed by ten of Logan Antrim's game high 18 points.
But it was the play of Nuxoll and Hotze that ignited the Bulldogs offense to pull away from the Eagles.
It didn't look that decisive early on.
Meinhart, posting a team high 11 points, led a Newton offense in the first quarter with a three and help from Aaron Einhorn's and Mitchell Zumbahlen's buckets keeping the Eagles within striking distance of the Bulldogs who took a 12-7 lead.
Newton would start a rally behind threes from Meinhart and Zumbahlen and their combined eleven points in the second quarter, but could only tread water against the Bulldogs as St. Anthony held Eagles guard Evan Schafer to just five points seeing the gap extend six points to 24-18 at halftime.
“They're a physical team. They bodied him (Schafer) every chance they could get,” Bierman said. “We're not very deep. We need some calls. They did a good job of staying in front of him and making it tough for him. Evan's going to learn from this. He's a really good ball player and will come out stronger.”
St. Anthony's Ty Wiedman would score six of the Bulldogs' twelve second quarter points from behind the three-point arc helping stabilize his squad as Newton pressured the Bulldogs in the offensive zone giving them a 24-18 halftime lead.
“He's a coach's son,” Rincker said. “He knows how to play the game of basketball. He's a guy that can bust us out of the zone and make an outside shot consistently. That's really helpful.”
Both teams came out tight in the third quarter combining for only 13 total points, with Zumbahlen leading the way with five. The Bulldogs would change that as the fourth quarter began.
While defense is part and parcel for both teams' success, St. Anthony's offense edged out.
“When you wear a team down like that, it provides you more opportunities to get offensive rebounds as well,” Rincker said. “It's just a part of who we are. It's just shaking off the rust and (improving) our smash downs. Both things we still need to work on, but overall you can't complain about 36 points a game.”
Bierman said they're still trying to get better.
“We're trying to get to that level,” Bierman said. “We have guys that can get there, but not yet. These guys have been working hard. We'll continue working hard.”
Newton (2-3) 7 11 7 11 36
St. Anthony (3-1) 12 12 6 27 57
Newton
M. Schafer 1 0-0 2, Einhorn 3 0-2 6, E. Schafer 2 1-2 5, Meinhart 4 1-2 11, Zumbahlen 4 0-0 10, Weber 1 0-0 2.
Three-pointers: Meinhart 2, Zumbahlen 2.
St. Anthony
Antrim 7 4-5 18, Wiedman 2 0-0 6, Walsh 2 2-5 6, Schuette 1 0-0 2, Nuxoll 5 0-1 10, Croy 1 2-2 4, Willenborg 2 1-2 5, Hotze 3 0-0 6.
Three-pointers: Wiedman 2.
