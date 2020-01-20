The St. Anthony Bulldogs fell to the Knights of Breese Mater Dei Saturday 59-58 in overtime.
Jaccob Dust led all scorers with 25 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter to help bring the game to overtime after trailing by six at the quarter’s start.
Jack Hoene scored 12 while Aaron Webb added 11. Jack Elder scored four points all at the free throw line, while Kaden Fearday and Connor Walk each had three.
Girls Basketball
Teutopolis 55, Triad 18
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes crushed Triad Saturday at the Highland Tournament thanks to 14-point outings from both Lexie Niebrugge and Olivia Niemerg. Niemerg also led with six rebounds.
Ciara Roepke added 11 points while Karsyn Mette scored six.
Vandalia 53, Effingham 51
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to the Vandals of Vandalia at the Effingham Invitational Monday.
Annie Frost led the Lady Hearts with 14 points while Taylor Armstrong scored 12. Hayley Diveley added seven points while Ella Niebrugge and Grace Bushur each scored five.
St. Anthony 60, Neoga 49
The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs defeated Neoga Monday in the first day of the National Trail Conference Tournament.
Riley Guy led all scorers with 27 points, while Lucy Fearday scored 19. Grace Karolewicz added seven, Isabelle Hakman four and Reese Jones three.
For the Indians, Olivia Titus led with 18 points while Kylee Phillips scored 10.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 53, North Clay 38
The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated North Clay at the NTC Tournament, thanks to a well-balanced scoring effort.
Olivia Campbell led with 18 points. Claire Wilhour scored 15 and Audrey Wilhour scored 12.
For the Cardinals, Madison Lovett led with 18 points while Allison Czyzewski scored 38.
South Central 48, Dieterich 40
The South Central Cougars edged the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich at the NTC Tournament. Laney Webster led the Cougars with 10 points, while Halle Smith and Kayli Swift each scored six.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Emma Meinhart led with 16 points while Kyla Johnson scored seven. Bierman added five.
CH/BC 48, W/SS 41
The Lady Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated the Lady Hatchets of Winsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Monday.
Jaelyn Robertson led with 17 points while Lauren Wojcik added 10. Gracie Heckert scored six, Carsen Burks five and Sydney Lorton four.
For the Lady Hatchets, Hannah Hayes led with 22 points while Mikayla Nichols scored nine.
Sullivan 67. Altamont 53
The Altamont Lady Indians fell to Sullivan Saturday as part of the NTC/CIC Shootout.
Brooke Runge scored a game-high 26 points, while Allyson Hardiek scored 14 points and Ellie McManway 12.
Marshall 19 8 9 12 = 48
Newton 8 12 6 10 = 36
Scoring for Marshall: Osborn – 3,1,5 for 5 = 14; Engledow – 0,4 = 12;
Goekler – 6,0 = 12; Compton – 2.,1 1 for 2 = 8; Hiatt -1,0 = 2.
Team totals – 12- 2 pt fg; 6 – 3 pt fg; 6 for 7 f.t
Scoring for Newton: Carr – 4,0 = 8; Bierman – 3,0 1 for 2 = 7; Jansen – 3,0 = 6
Harris – 1,1 1 for 4 = 6; Zumbahlen – 3,0 = 6; R. Russell -0,0,3 for 5 = 3;
Team totals: 14 – 2 pt fg; 1 – 3 pt fg; 5 for 11 f.t.
Other stats for Newton:
Rebounding: Jansen & Carr – 4 each; Russel & Zumbahlen – 3 each
Assist – Harris -4 Zumbahlen – 2;
Steals – Carr – 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.