The St. Anthony Bulldogs fell to Central A&M Friday evening at the IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional final, 57-43 after Central A&M’s Connor Heaton and Jacob Paradee combined for 43 points.
“It was unfortunate that one of these two really good teams had to lose,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “They played a better ballgame than we did tonight. We made too many mistakes offensively that led to easy buckets for them.
“Anytime you give a team like that with that ability to convert chances like that, you’re really putting yourself behind the eight ball.”
However it was the Bulldogs who jumped ahead early, as Aaron Webb connected on a 3-pointer on St. Anthony’s first possession, followed by a pair of made free throws from Jaccob Dust to take a 5-0 lead.
The Raiders responded with a 6-0 run, including a steal from Paradee that he was able to take the length of the court for a layup to go ahead 6-5.
The Raiders made it difficult to get Dust touches, having one player face-guard him while having a second player in the vicinity to double team him on the catch.
“They essentially took their 2-3 and put it as a 1-3 and put the guy on Dust,” Rincker said. “I told the guys we had to drive it and be aggressive. He had rebounding position because they were fronting him. I thought we could have done a better job of our guards continuing to attack the middle knowing that they weren’t going to help there.
“We just didn’t stay aggressive enough. We had them in foul trouble and we kind of let them off the hook by passing around the perimeter and eventually they would get a steal. All in all, it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Webb answered with his second 3-pointer of the quarter to go ahead 8-6 and Logan Antrim followed with taking a charge on Heaton. The 8-6 lead proved to be the last lead the Bulldogs would possess the remainder of the game.
As they did all game, the Raiders got back in front on back-to-back turnovers from the Bulldogs from Heaton and Brycen Burgener to go up 10-8.
While the Bulldogs trailed 16-12 at the end of the first, they were able to get two of Central A&M’s premier players into foul trouble, as both Griffin Andricks and Paradee had two fouls at the end of the first quarter.
The pace of play and overall athleticism that the Raiders possessed at every position was something the Bulldogs don’t see all that often.
“They’re a phenomenal athletic team,” Rincker said. “They’re the most athletic team we have played since we played Chicago Hope at the state tournament, and that’s three years ago. They showed it tonight.”
The Bulldogs had too many players on the court to start the second quarter which gave the Raiders a pair of free throws after the Bulldogs were assessed a technical foul.
Antrim was able to answer a layup from Paradee with a running floater to make it a three-point game at 19-16, but Heaton got those points back and then some after converting on an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Raiders their largest lead of the night 22-16.
The Bulldogs managed to cut the deficit back to two after four-straight points from Dust on a putback and pair of made free throws, but layups from Heaton and Paradee increased the Raider lead back to six.
The second quarter proved to be Heaton’s most dominant quarter, scoring 13 of his 23 points, including an old-fashioned three-point play in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Raiders a 33-25 lead at halftime.
Heaton scored the first two points of the second half on a layup, followed by a made three from Burgener to put the Raiders up 13.
But the Bulldogs proved they weren’t about to cower away, with Jack Hoene converting on a foul shot after taking it to the basket for a layup with a foul to make it 38-28.
After the two team’s exchanged layups, Webb was able to get the deficit back to single digits on a layup of his own to make it 40-32 headed to the final quarter.
Paradee connected on a three to make it a 11-point Raider lead, but the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run over the course of a minute, starting with a three and layup from Hoene, followed by a big steal that Antrim took the length of the floor for a layup to make it a four-point game with 5:44 remaining.
“Jack has been our glue and tough guy all season long,” Rincker said. “I wasn’t surprised a bit. I wish he had gotten it going a little earlier in the game, but Heaton is a tall task, so asking him to do both is a big job for anyone to do. I’m definitely proud of what he gave us tonight and how he helped keep us in that ballgame there.”
While the Bulldogs had multiple chances to make it a one-possession game after back-to-back misses on a 1-and-1 situation from Paradee and Andricks, respectively, but just couldn’t get that next shot to fall.
“We settled too much,” Rincker said. “That allowed them to continue to grow their lead. I think played a little too desperate too early, especially when we cut it to four. We needed to grind out a possession and give Dust a chance to touch it and we just didn’t.”
From that point until the end of the game, the Raiders went on a 12-2 run over the final 3:54, including back-to-back steals and dunks from Heaton to cap off the win for Central A&M.
The Bulldogs end the season at 29-4. Hoene led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Dust scored 13, Webb eight, Antrim six, and Jack Elder two.
“It’s tough to say goodbye to all of them,” Rincker said. “Even the juniors, you’re not going to see them as much everyday. These seniors have been one of the few teams that I can really think changed probably more than any other group I’ve had, just the improvement they had from freshman to senior year.”
