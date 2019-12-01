The St. Anthony Bulldogs erased a 17-point deficit to claw back and defeat the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes Saturday 56-50 in overtime to win the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament.
“The message was that we had to keep playing,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “They owned us on the boards in the first half. They had eight more second-chance points and two more points off turnovers than us.
“Every game, there’s a battle of five things that we need to try and win, and those two right there made us down 10 in a 12-point game. We talked about having to compete harder in those two areas and I thought you saw that. We had to be more aggressive and assertive getting the ball inside. Once we got that ball rolling, it fed the rest of the night.”
In the first quarter, it was all Teutopolis, jumping out to a 14-2 lead, with two layups coming from Brock Deters, as well as two 3-pointers from Evan Wermert.
With the score at 14-4 with just over three minutes left, Rincker went with a 5-man sub, taking out all of the starters. The Wooden Shoes ended the quarter up 18-7.
Teutopolis managed to extend the lead coming out of the quarter break, with Matthew Deters scoring four points off offensive rebounds to help put his team up 29-12.
The Bulldogs fought back toward the end of the first half, scoring a pair of layups and one made free throw from Jaccob Dust to cut the deficit to 12 going into halftime.
In the opening minutes of the second half, it looked like the Wooden Shoes were picking up right where they left off, with Luke Ungrund and Wermert each hitting a three to make it 35-21.
“In the second quarter, I took my foot off the gas pedal offensively,” said Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder. “Our kids were just playing. They were getting to the rim and rebounding and I started running too many sets.
“That’s on me. I disrupted the flow of the game for our guys. We had an opportunity to extend the lead. Who knows what it would’ve been if I let my guys play? I overcoached tonight on the offensive end.”
But from then on, the Bulldogs closed in, with Aaron Webb hitting a pair of 3-pointers as well as a layup from Dust to make it 35-29.
Logan Antrim was able to display his quickness, jumping in passing lanes while also displaying quick hands by poking the ball away and forcing turnovers. He drained two free throws after a steal to cut the deficit to two at 35-33 and tied the game with a layup with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the quarter.
“I think our team defense is phenomenal,” Rincker said. “Antrim is able to do some of that because he knows he’s got guys in help position and in the right places that, if he misses one, they’ve got his back. Logan reads the ball really well and has a knack of jumping plays whenever he needs to.
“I think we showed a tremendous amount of character in the second half. It showed a group of guys who are resilient and weren’t going to be bullied in the second half.”
Jack Hoene hit a pair of free throws toward the end of the third to give the Bulldogs its first lead of the ballgame heading into the fourth at 37-35 as part of a 14-0 run.
But the Wooden Shoes kept fighting, with Jordan Hardiek scoring on a pair of free throws and a floater to help put the Wooden Shoes back ahead 41-39. But Hoene responded with a floater of his own to tie the game and a pair of made free throws from Dust put the Bulldogs back in front 43-41.
After a Bulldog make from the line, Jordan Hardiek banked a 3-pointer fading to his right to put the Wooden Shoes back up 46-44 with 3:25 remaining.
But the Bulldogs went right back to Dust, who tied the game at 46 with a layup.
Ungrund put the Wooden Shoes back up on a layup that rolled around the rim and balanced on the rim, but Dust came right back down for a layup of his own to tie the game at 48.
With 16 seconds left, the Wooden Shoes called a timeout and got a good shot off the designed play, but couldn’t get it to go and sent the game into overtime tied at 48.
Webb and Antrim each scored layups to open the overtime to go up 52-48. A layup from Hardiek brought the Wooden Shoes back to within two, but that’s as close as they would get, as the Bulldogs went on to win 56-50 following free throws.
In the third place game, the Effingham Flaming Hearts used a 25-point fourth quarter to help defeat the Mattoon Green Wave 64-58.
After leading 31-26 at halftime, the Flaming Hearts seemingly couldn’t buy a basket in the third, as they watched the lead slip away with Mattoon outscoring the Flaming Hearts in the quarter 18-6.
But in the fourth quarter, the Flaming Hearts were able to come back, outscoring the Green Wave 25-12 in the final period.
“Our legs were dead,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “I just wanted to challenge them a little bit and to let them know we never quit playing. I challenged their toughness a little bit, their effort and intensity, and I don’t think they liked that very much.
“If five of them are mad at me and they turn around and put up that many points and close the game out the way they did, I’m okay with that. I can’t say enough about how they turned that toughness around, it was a complete 180.”
Nate Thompson scored 21 points, while Drew Thompson scored 19, including seven made free throws in the final period. Parker Wolfe scored 12, with seven coming in the fourth.
Tate Niebrugge scored two points, but had some great defensive plays down the stretch in the fourth to hold off the Green Wave while Effingham made its attack.
“We had Tate face guard Cam’ron Thomas,” Farmer said. “He had been hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer in the tournament. Tate hardly came out of the game.
“I know he only had two points, he didn’t make any mistakes. He was a huge part of that win because he kept [Thomas] quiet. He shut him down so we didn’t have to worry about him too much.”
Dust was named tournament MVP, while his teammates Antrim and Webb joined him on the All-Tournament team. Parker Wolfe and Nate Thompson of Effingham were chosen to the team, while Teutopolis’ Jordan Hardiek and Matthew Deters were as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.