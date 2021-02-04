The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs clamped down defensively Thursday evening, holding the North Clay Cardinals to just two fourth-quarter points to come away with a 42-39 win in the team’s season opener.
“I’m pleased with the way we came out,” said St. Anthony head coach Aaron Rios. “[North Clay] has a nice veteran crew that came back with [Madison] Lovett and their freshman girls played really well against us as well.”
The two teams were neck-and-neck early on with neither team able to jump out to much of a lead. But it was North Clay able to take a lead after the opening quarter. With the score tied at 13, Alexis VanDyke hit a layup with time winding down to go ahead 15-13 at the end of one.
A jumper from Reese Jones tied the game early in the second quarter at 15 before Miah Ballard scored four-straight points, two coming off a steal she took the length of the court for a layup, and was fouled on the next possession, making both attempts at the line.
But the Lady Bulldogs kept pace, tying the game at 21 after a layup from Grace Karolewicz, and back-to-back made jumpers from Riley Guy.
A layup from Chloe Lewis in close, as well as a made free throw from Allison Czyzewski put the Cardinals up three in the final minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs answered again, this time with back-to-back jumpers from Anna Faber and Lucy Fearday, respectively with 25 seconds left to take a 25-24 lead into the half.
Madison Lovett drilled a 3-pointer on North Clay’s first possession of the second half to take the lead back. Lewis followed it with a layup to extend the lead to four.
With Lovett handling the ball up four, she drove to the basket to collapse the zone and kicked it out to Kirstin Allen in the corner. Allen hesitated at first. But with Lovett sealing off the defender, she yelled “shoot it” to her teammate in the corner. Allen did just that, letting it go and drilling the shot to go up 32-25.
Fearday connected on consecutive jumpers to cut the North Clay lead down to three, but a jumper from Lewis and a steal that Ballard converted into a layup. A made free throw from Lovett made it 37-29, the biggest lead of the night for either side. But Karolewicz got a layup to go in the closing moments of the third to make it a 6-point St. Anthony deficit headed to the fourth.
“Offensively for us, we slowed down and were more patient,” Rios said. “Our job was to get into the paint and make easy buckets. We had a lot of girls that contributed tonight. Similar to last year, we had freshmen that played tonight.”
But the fourth quarter proved to be totally different for the Lady Bulldogs. They started the quarter on a 6-0 run with layups from Izzy Hakman and Fearday, respectively, followed by a pair of made free throws from Jones.
“[Fearday] plays tough underneath,” Rios said. “In our league, she’s going to be one of the toughest girls to guard underneath and we’re going to take advantage of that and exploit that as much as we can.”
A putback from Fearday gave the Lady Bulldogs their first lead since halftime at 39-37 and extended the lead with a layup to go up 41-47. St. Anthony had the chance to put the game away at the line, but missed three consecutive one-and-one opportunities. St. Anthony was just 5-for-17 at the free throw line and had 11 turnovers. However, Rios is able to take positives away from the game on top of the win.
“We have to get better at free throws,” Rios said. “We turned the ball over 11 times, but averaged 20 turnovers per game last year, so not a bad night for that.”
Ballard went to the line and drained a pair of free throws to cut the St. Anthony lead to two with 25 seconds left.
Karolewicz made one free throw as part of a one-and-one, giving the Cardinals one chance to tie the game, but was unable to do on the final possession.
Fearday led all scorers with 16 points. Jones, Guy and Karolewicz each scored seven. Hakman added three while Faber scored two.
For the Cardinals, Ballard led with 12 points. Lovett scored seven, Lewis and Czyzewski each scored six, VanDyke five, and Allen three.
Up next, the Lady Bulldogs will host Flora Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.