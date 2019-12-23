The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Olney Tigers Monday 65-39 Monday with the help of an 18-point outing from center Jaccob Dust.
“Jaccob has been consistent,” said head coach Cody Rincker. “He lets the game come to him. The way he’s been rebounding, taking angles on the boards and attacking the glass to keep plays alive and give us second chances has been big for us.”
The game was a physical one on both sides, but the Bulldogs didn’t let it effect their composure on a play-to-play basis.
The Bulldogs came out shooting, with Logan Antrim knocking down a three to get the scoring started, followed by a pair of layups from Dust to go up 7-2.
“We’re doing a good job right now of getting off to good, quick starts,” Rincker said. “Getting a team back in its heels allows us to breathe and handle up-and-downs as the game goes on. I think that’s a big reason we came out with the win tonight.”
A 3-pointer from Olney’s Quinn Miller made it 7-5 before a 3-pointer from Aaron Webb put the Bulldogs up 10-5.
The 1-2-2 press proved lethal, as both Antrim and Fearday were able to pick off passes to take to the basket for layup.
After Braden Flanagan went 1-for-2 at the line, the Bulldogs ended the quarter on a 16-3 run to take a 23-11 lead into the second quarter.
Jack Hoene got the second quarter started after getting a steal drilling a 3-pointer, followed by a layup from Fearday for his third bucket of the half.
“I thought Fearday had a really nice game,” Rincker said. “He’s in the shadows a lot, but he had a really nice game scoring early and doing little things for us.”
Dust followed with a layup and went on to hit three of his four free throws in the quarter to help St. Anthony go into the halftime break up 33-20.
In the third quarter, the Tigers came out and were able to cut the deficit down to single digits at 35-26, but that’s when the Bulldogs showed just how dominant they could be, finishing the rest of the quarter on a 15-6 run to take a 51-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.
In the third, Dust had five points, Webb had four, Hoene three and Antrim, Fearday and Connor Walk all with two.
After the Tigers cut the lead to nine, the Bulldogs outscored them 30-13.
With a sizable lead late in the fourth, Rincker went to his bench. Both Craig Croy and Seth Hotze were able to score for the Bulldogs on the way to a 65-39 win.
Up next, the Bulldogs will take on Pleasant Plains in the Effingham/Teutopolis Holiday Tournament Thursday at 6 p.m. at Teutopolis High School.
Rincker believes the team’s recent wins helped prepare for what the team will see in the tournament.
“I feel like our guys were able to get in a rhythm and a flow, play against some competition that fought back a little bit,” Rincker said. “We needed to execute and compete at a higher level.
“The challenges we have ahead of us are not going to be easy ones. We’re going to need to handle some adversity and play through it. If we can do that, it gives ourselves a chance.”
Altamont 67, Hillsboro 50
The Altamont Indians overcame a 7-point first quarter deficit to crush Hillsboro Monday to improve to 8-0.
Kaden Eirhart drilled four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points, while Aidan Jahraus scored 21, with 12 coming in the third quarter.
Noah Teasley and Denver Duckwitz each scored six points. Noah Klimpel scored five and Jared Kollman scored four.
