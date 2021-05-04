The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Green Wave of Mattoon Monday 3-2 in nine innings to remain undefeated at 9-0.
The Bulldogs got on the board first with a solo home run from Eli Moore to lead off the bottom of the second inning.
They looked to further add to their lead when Brody Niebrugge and Will Hoene got aboard via consecutive singles. A sacrifice bunt from Angelo Mendella moved both runners into scoring position before a walk to Eli Levitt loaded the bases with two outs.
After fouling off the first pitch, Logan Antrim watched the next four pitches go by for a walk to bring in Niebrugge to make it 2-0 before a ground out ended the inning for the Bulldogs.
Meade Johnson was able to get the Green Wave on the board in the top of the third to make it a 2-1 game.
The score remained the same until the top of the sixth when the Green Wave loaded the bases. Johnson singled to drive in the tying run.
The Bulldogs had a chance to break the tie in the bottom of the inning when Niebrugge and Mendella each walked to start the inning. Mattoon was able to get the first out on a fielder’s choice, but allowed Niebrugge to get to third with one out.
After a strikeout, Eli Levitt drew a walk to load the bases, but the Bulldogs were unable to cash in, leaving them loaded after a strikeout.
The Bulldogs were able to put two aboard in the bottom of the eighth after Hoene led off with a single before Josh Blanchette drew a one-out walk to put Hoene in scoring position.
But Mattoon’s Logan MacDonald got out of the jam, striking out the next two batters to preserve the tie.
Colton Fearday retired the side in order in the top of the ninth, including a pair of strikeouts before he got aboard in the bottom half of the inning on a one-out double. Moore followed with a walk.
Both runners were able to move up on a double steal on a swinging third strike from Niebrugge. Fearday scored on a wild pitch to edge the Green Wave and remain undefeated on the spring season.
Effingham 11, Neoga 5
The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated the Neoga Indians after a seven-run seventh inning.
The Flaming Hearts tailed 5-4 going into the top of the seventh, with Neoga needing just three outs for the win.
Jackson Lee reached on an error to start the inning before Max Hardiek reached on an error as well with one out. Quest Hull drew a walk to load the bases before Joe Matteson was hit by a pitch to score Lee and tie the game at five.
With the bases still loaded, the Flaming Hearts hit three consecutive RBI singles by Jack Blickem, Kalen Reardon and Preston Latch, respectively, to give the Flaming Hearts a 9-5 lead.
After a sacrifice bunt from Max Nelson moved Reardon to third and Latch to second, Lee came up with a 2-RBI single to score them both and take an 11-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh after trailing by one going into the frame.
Effingham was able to get the first two outs of the inning quick on a ground out and strikeout before a pair of walks before a lineout to first ended the game.
Effingham moves to 6-0 and will take on Flora Friday.
Altamont 8, Okaw Valley 1
The Altamont Indians used an excellent day from Tyler Robbins to help defeat Okaw Valley Monday.
Robbins tossed a gem, earning a complete-game win while allowing just one run on five hits while striking out nine without allowing a walk.
Robbins also shined at the plate driving in three runs and tripled.
Mason Robinson tripled as well as part of a 3-for-5 day at the plate and drove in two. Brayden Stuemke was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs as well.
Up next, the Indians travel to North Clay for a game against the Cardinals Wednesday.
Effingham 18, Neoga 1
The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated the Neoga Indians in four innings Monday.
Grace Bushur led the Lady Hearts with four RBIs on the afternoon.
Emma Hardiek drove in three runs on a home run, while Natalie Lohman drove in three as part of a 2-for-2 day at the plate. Daelyn Dunston drove in two.
Jaidi Davis, Jacy Boatman and Camryn Duncan each drove in one.
Davis earned the win in the circle allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out six.
St. Anthony 17, St. Elmo/Brownstown 1
The St. Anthony Bulldogs remain on an offensive tear after putting up 17 runs in a blowout win over St. Elmo/Brownstown Monday in 3 1/2 innings.
The Bulldogs have now scored an astounding 86 runs over the past five games.
Sydney Kibler led the Bulldogs with a home run and three RBis. Addie Wernsing, Stacie Vonderhide and Maddie Kibler each drove in two.
Cameron Rios, Alexix Stephens, Lucy Fearday, Haley Niebrugge Grace Karolewicz and Anna Faber each drove in one.
Vonderhide earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit over two innings of work while striking out two.
