St. Anthony’s pressure defense held St. Elmo-Brownstown scoreless for almost six minutes and going on a 17-0 run in the Bulldogs’ 62-30 win at the Enlow Center Friday evening.
“I felt like we were willing to use our height and understood that we had a height and athleticism advantage,” St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker said. “We exploited on the offensive glass and at the post even feeding our guards down there by posting up and creating some havoc. I thought we saw that and took advantage of it.”
The Eagles’ Brady Maxey popped a short jumper to cut the St. Anthony lead to 23-18 two-and- half minutes into the second quarter. That would be the last basket St. Elmo-Brownstown would score until the opening possession of the third quarter.
“I thought the first half – the first twelve minutes of the half I didn’t think we played bad,” St. Elmo-Brownstown head coach Brad Feezel said. “The last four minutes and thirty-nine seconds just killed us on that seventeen to nothing run.”
Seth Hotze, the Bulldogs’ center, took a pass at the post and put up bucket to start the run that would give the Bulldogs a 42-17 halftime lead. Hotze would lead all scorers with 13.
The Eagles would turn the ball over, one of 18, with a steal by Bulldog’s guard Logan Antrim. Antrim drove to the net and was fouled, making both layups increasing the score to 27-18.
“We didn’t score which has been our problem all along – putting the ball in the basket,” Feezel said. “The kids work hard for the most part, but after they get down, they get on themselves too because we’re playing defense all the time and after a while things get out of hand.”
The Eagles shot 39 percent from the floor while the Bulldogs shot 54 percent.
Bulldogs guard Craig Croy reached for a missed three-pointer but was held by the Eagles’ Jace McWhorter which elicited a foul call. Croy sank one of two free throws, and on the next possession made a short jumper to give the Bulldogs a 12-point lead. One of the heroes from the Bulldogs win over Newton, Grant Nuxoll, would sink a short jumper of his own making the score 32-18, and the rout was underway.
“I think a couple of guys that came out and set the tone for us right away was Logan and Craig,” Rincker said. “They both found their gaps and got to the hoop and got us to the free-throw line early in the game. That opened up Seth and Grant for offensive ebounds and their ability to attack. That worked really well early on to get us that momentum which feeds our defense.”
Rincker said it gave the defense more energy.
“You go to the bench and guys are being solid,” he said. “I think they’re beginning to understand that they come in be solid, not turn it over, get rebounds and let the game come to me and be like Ty (Wiedman) and get a three a night and be a threat.”
St. Anthony’s bench outscored St. Elmo-Brownstown 13-5.
Feezel said that the Eagles would have benefitted from the typical summer program but because of the COVID restrictions, the team much like others, isn’t playing well.
‘This team needed instruction. They needed to be under our guidance more and we weren’t able to do that,” he said. “We’re doing things in practice like ball handling that should’ve been done in the summer and we’re playing catch up.”
St. Elmo-Brownstown goes to 2-3 and St. Anthony goes to 4-1 welcoming Effingham Saturday afternoon.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity. Its not going to be the same atmosphere that you look forward to as a kid on both sides. Overall, we’re just happy to have the opportunity to play them in any type of season,” Rincker said. “We’re playing for pride. I’m looking for a nice competitively played ball game. If we can compete to the best of our ability, we’ll be happy with whatever the result is.”
St. Elmo-Brownstown 13 5 7 5 30
St. Anthony 19 23 10 10 62
St. Elmo-Brownstown – Stine 1 0-0 2, Pasley 1 0-1 3, Maxey 2 0-0 5, McWhorter 3 1-1 8, Forbus 2 0-0 4, Campbell 1 0-0 2
Three-pointers: Pasley 1, Maxey 1, McWhorter 1.
St. Anthony – Antrim 2 2-5 6, Wiedman 1 0-0 3, Walsh 3 1-2 7, Schuette 3 0-06, Nuxoll 4 4-5 12, Croy 4 3-5 11, Willenborg 2 0-1 4, Hotze 6 1-4 13.
Three-pointers: Wiedman 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.