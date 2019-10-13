The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a hat trick from Luke Swingler to help defeat the Vandalia Vandals Saturday, 7-0.
Senior Will Swingler netted two goals and had two assists. Jack Elder scored and assisted on a goal. Reilly Ashton scored and Kevin Gonzalez had an assist.
The Bulldogs improve to 8-11-2 and will take on Teutopolis at the IHSA Class 1A Teutopolis Regional semifinal Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
The Newton Lady Eagles took third place at the Shelbyville Invitational Saturday.
They started off with wins over Shelbyville (25-19, 25-16), and Effingham (25-19, 25-22).
They fell to St. Thomas More (25-17, 25-19) and to Rochester (26-24, 25-14). But the Eagles bounced back to defeat Pana (21-25, 25-20, 25-18).
Renee Probst had 36 kills, while Brooke Jansen and Ally Kuhl each had 24.
Maddi Hemrich had 91 assists. Kuhl had 14 blocks, while Kelsi Geltz had 59 digs while Probst had 33.
For the Lady Hearts, they started the tournament with a loss to St. Thomas More (23-25, 25-23, 6-15) and a loss to Newton.
They followed with a win over Shelbyville (25-23, 25-19). They defeated Neoga (25-10, 25-20) before falling to Shelbyville (25-15, 25-20).
The South Central Lady Cougars took first place in the silver pool of the Herrin Tournament.
They lost to Mt. Vernon (25-21, 28-26) but followed up with wins over Shawnee (25-10, 25-14) Crab Orchard (25-23, 25-12) and West Frankfort (25-14, 25-21).
Halle Smith was named to the all-tournament team. She finished with 26 kills, eight aces, and 17 digs. Madyson Magnus had 37 assists.
Sydnee Garrett had 19 kills while Kelsey Landreth had 13 and seven aces.
Angelica Rivera had 17 digs.
