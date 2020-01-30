The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a dominant fourth quarter to help defeat the Neoga Indians Thursday evening 54-26 at the 85th Annual National Trail Conference Tournament to advance to the championship game Saturday evening.
“I felt like our guys did a good job of not letting Neoga’s patience make us feel antsy like we got to go down and chuck up a shot from outside,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “We did a good job of playing our game, getting our reversals and seeing if we can get something inside before we went outside.”
The Bulldogs went into the fourth quarter up 33-22, but dominated and more than doubled their lead when the Indians switched to man-to-man defense.
“I think you saw why they slowed it down the entire game,” Rincker said. “I think that our boys ability to get out and pressure and execute our stuff offensively whenever teams have to get out and guard us. I see it every day in practice. I felt like that’s what we did. You saw us kind of do what we do.”
Also chipping in to the big fourth quarter was Logan Antrim in his first game back from a hand injury. Antrim had three steals in the fourth that he was able to turn into four made free throws and an assist.
“Logan practiced very little yesterday, but he’ll get a full practice in under him tomorrow,” Rincker said. “We have to be careful, there’s a lot of season left, but he’s definitely a key element to what we can do at times. His speed, his athleticism, his tenacity.”
Dust led the Bulldogs with 17 points, with 11 coming in the first half against Neoga’s 3-2 zone that the Bulldogs were able to beat through weak side lobs.
Jack Hoene scored 12 points, while Aaron Webb scored 10 points while hitting a 3-pointer in each of the first three quarters. Kaden Fearday had five and Connor Walk and Logan Antrim each scored four on 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Trevor Roy led all scorers with 18 points, including a dunk he threw down in the first quarter that helped the Indians hang around, especially after an old-fashion 3-point play shrank the deficit to two at 13-11.
“Trevor was going to will us as close as we could,” said Neoga head coach Andrew Snow. “He put his head down and went to the hoop. He’s tough to guard in a one-on-one setting. I was impressed with the way he was in control around the rim and on his jump shots. We’ll build on that.”
However, only two other players scored for the Indians on the night, Adam Fearday scoring five and Paci McClure scoring three.
The Indians will next take on the loser of Altamont vs Dieterich in the third place game Saturday.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 64, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 34
The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thursday thanks to a 21-point performance from Jordan Wittenberg.
Wittenberg scored 13 of his 21 in the second half. Samuel Vonderheide scored 16 points while Gavan Wernsing scored 12. Austin Wittenberg added seven.
For the Bobcats, Daniel Lucas led with 15 points, while Jadon Robertson scored 11. Seth Doty scored five and Dakota Gray scored three.
North Clay 64, St. Elmo/Brownstown 47
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown Thursday thanks to a pair of 20-point scoring outputs from Tyson Jones and Ian Bailey.
“I liked how we were playing early,” said North Clay head coach Josh Zink. “We’ve struggled lately with staying consistent, but we were able to get up and down the floor quite a bit tonight and we like to play that way. It was nice to see us bounce back from a loss and it was a crucial win for us to create momentum.”
Bailey led all scorers with 21 points and drained three 3-pointers, while Jones scored 20.
“I thought Ian Bailey played really well,” Zink said. “Ian is talented and has come a long way since his freshman year. I thought Tyson played really well too. Ethan Bible is starting to play well now too.”
Eagles head coach Greg Feezel knows that wasn’t his team’s best game.
“We can play better,” Feezel said. “We didn’t have the complete focus that we needed to beat a team like that. Until we get that, we’re going to struggle with teams like that. We played well at times, we’d have a run at them to get it down to eight or nine, then all of a sudden it would be back to 13 or 14.
“But we missed four or five set plays tonight that weren’t run right. And at this time of year we’re 20 something games in, you should be running your stuff right. It hurts us against teams like this.”
North Clay advances to consolation championship Saturday.
