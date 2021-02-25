Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers Girls Basketball Roster
# Name Grade Height Pos.
1 Audrey Wilhouor 11 5-5 G
5 Olivia Campbell 12 5-7 G
10 Laney Baldrige 10 5-6 G
11 Kinley Carson 9 5-5 G
20 Natelly Beal 10 5-9 F
24 Lexi Seabaugh 9 5-10 G
25 Anna Stine 9 5-5 G/F
32 Sydney Stine 10 5-9 F/C
34 Gabbie Shelton 10 5-7 F
35 Jayna Ireland 9 5-10 C
Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers ScheduleDate Opponent Time 2/4 @ Cowden-Herrick/B. City 6:15 p.m.
2/8 VS Neoga 6:15 p.m.
2/11 VS North Clay 6:15 p.m.
2/15 VS St. Anthony 6:15 p.m.
2/18 @ Dieterich 6:15 p.m.
2/22 VS Ramsey 6:15 p.m.
2/25 @ South Central 6:15 p.m.
3/1 @ Windsor/S.-Strasburg 6:15 p.m.
3/4 VS Altamont 6:15 p.m.
3/8 @ NTC Shootout TBA
3/11 @ NTC Shootout TBA
