Look for a special section in today's Effingham Daily News devoted to breast cancer awareness.
Articles and informational graphics tell the stories of survivors and provide important information about detecting and treating breast cancer.
Also featured in the section is story about "Relay Turns Pink," a Relay for Life event now in its third year. Organizers want to see a sea of pink attire and participants should be prepared to be doused with pink powder along the route. It is an event that has been held in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Effingham County. Oct. 9 is the deadline to register, either by mail or online, for the Oct. 19 event.
“I’m kind of a proactive guy, so we decided to start this for breast cancer awareness,” said Ron Mietzner, event lead of the Relay for Life of Effingham County. “We also use this to get the cancer survivors together and honor the cancer survivors.”
The event typically draws about 70 participants for the 1-mile Fun Run and 5K Run or Walk. It is open to the public and all cancer survivors are encouraged to participate.
“Your life changes when you hear those words, 'You’ve got cancer,'” said Mietzner.
The Relay Turns Pink will be held at the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex at 1301 North Maple in Effingham on Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.