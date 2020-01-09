Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Pinckneyville (6) 14-1 105 2
2. Orr (5) 8-5 92 1
3. Breese Mater Dei 14-3 76 8
4. Corliss 8-3 58 T4
5. Marshall 14-1 36 T8
6. Crane 12-2 33 NR
7. Sterling Newman 15-2 29 NR
8. Teutopolis 10-3 27 7
9. Normal University 9-5 26 T8
10. Nashville 13-3 24 3
Others receiving votes: Massac County 24. Tuscola 15. Dunbar 15. Bismarck-Henning 10. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 10. Rockridge 10. Fairfield 6. Marengo 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Pana 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Winchester-West Central (3) 13-0 94 3
2. Roanoke-Benson (2) 14-0 91 NR
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (4) 9-2 87 1
4. Goreville (3) 14-0 78 NR
5. Indian Creek 13-0 72 NR
6. Payson Seymour 13-0 50 10
7. Effingham St. Anthony 12-2 34 2
8. Quest Academy 13-3 33 T3
9. East Dubuque 9-2 32 NR
10. Aurora Christian 9-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Princeville 9. Leo 9. Woodlawn 8. Okawville 8. Woodland 7. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 7. Calhoun 6. St. Anne 4. Cissna Park 3. LeRoy 2. Elmwood 1.
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (4) 19-0 89 NR
2. Carterville (2) 16-1 68 3
3. Knoxville 20-1 59 NR
4. Chicago Marshall (3) 8-6 58 2
5. Quincy Notre Dame (2) 11-0 55 NR
6. Harrisburg 18-2 51 6
7. Riverdale 12-2 49 5
8. Teutopolis 13-4 39 1
9. Carlinville 16-1 23 NR
10. Rock Falls 15-5 21 T10
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lewistown (7) 17-0 122 2
2. Lanark Eastland (5) 17-1 117 1
3. Amboy (1) 15-0 93 3
4. Brimfield 16-1 73 NR
5. Aquin 12-3 51 4
6. Jacksonville Routt 17-1 49 T6
7. Gardner-South Wilmington 16-0 47 9
8. Altamont 15-3 32 8
9. Colfax Ridgeview 17-1 30 NR
10. Princeville 15-3 23 NR
