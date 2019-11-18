The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated the Cumberland Lady Pirates 52-33 in the season opener.
Claire Wilhour led all scorers with 16 points, six assists and six steals. Olivia Campbell scored 13 and had six rebounds. Natalie Oberlink had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
For the Lady Pirates Zoe Mitchell had 13 points, Sage Carr had 10.
Olney 70, North Clay 45
The North Clay Lady Cardinals fell in their season opener to Olney.
Madison Lovett had a game-high 27 points.
Dieterich 50, Robinson 30
The Dieterich Lady Maroons defeated Robinson 50-30.
Brooke Locey had a team-high 13 points, Andrea Bierman scored 11while Kyla Johnson scored 10.
