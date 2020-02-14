The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated the Lady Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday evening 42-29 to win the IHSA Class 1A North Clay Regional Championship.
Olivia Campbell led the Bombers with a game-high 16 points including three makes from 3-point land.
Claire Wilhour scored eight points while Audrey Wilhour and Natalie Oberlink each scored six.
Laney Baldridge scored four points while Natelly Beall scored two.
For the Lady Bobcats, Gracie Heckert led with 10 points while Carsen Burks scored seven.
Jaelyn Robertson, Lani Morrison and Lauren Wojcik each scored four.
Up next, the Bombers advance to the IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional to take on Tri-County at 6 p.m. Monday.
Altamont 64, St. Elmo/Brownstown 46
The Altamont Indians defeated the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown Friday.
Aidan Jahraus led all scorers with 24 points, including three 3-pointers.
Kaden Eirhart scored nine while Noah Teasley added eight. Noah Klimpel added six.
Will Schultz and Denver Duckwitz each scored four, while Marco Costa scored three.
Jerod Ruffner, Jared Hammer and Derick Budde each scored two.
For the Eagles, Gavyn Smith led with 12 points, while Andy Goldsborough, Kaden Tish and Carl Brauer each scored six.
Jacob Baron and Bryton Pruett each scored five, Jaxson Tish scored three Ean Forbus scored two.
North Clay 48, Cisne 47
The North Clay Cardinals used a 24-point performance from Ian Bailey to help defeat Cisne Friday.
Bailey drilled six threes on the evening, including three in the fourth quarter.
Lane Holkenbrink scored eight, Ethan Bible six, Luke Fleener four. Tyson Jones and Collyn Ballard each scored three.
Lincoln 62, Effingham 46The Lincoln Railsplitters defeated the Effingham Flaming Hearts in Apollo Conference play Friday.
The Railsplitters started the game on a 15-0 run and outscored the Hearts 18-8 in the first quarter but the Hearts fought back and outscored Lincoln 15-10 to cut the halftime deficit to five.
But Lincoln went on to outscore the Flaming Hearts 16-12 in the third and 18-11 in the fourth.
Individual stats were unavailable by press time.
South Central 75, Mulberry Grove 26
South Central 21 19 27 8=75
Mulberry Grove 12 2 10 2=26
SC: Smith 1 0 2, Watwood 1 0 3, A. Dodson 0 5 5, Robb 5 0 10, C. Dodson 4 6 14, Brandt 1 2 5, Hester 1 0 2, Miller 1 3 5, Willshire 11 0 22, Patten 2 1 7
