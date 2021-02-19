The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats have only played three games entering Friday night’s contest against Altamont.
While the team has dropped all three to Dieterich in the opener, St. Elmo/Brownstown and South Central, the Bobcats have yet to play a home game, and for a young team, that does make a significant difference, with or without fans.
The Bobcats relied heavily on Daniel Lucas and Jadon Robertson last season as sophomores and the same can be said now that they’re juniors.
Lucas has continued to develop his game and footwork around the basket, and at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he is a force to move in the post.
He was held to six points in the opener, but he went against one of the only centers in the conference that can match his strength pound for pound in Dieterich’s Jack Westendorf, who stands 6-foot-5 250 himself.
But against teams that may not have the height on the inside or a traditional center, Lucas has made them pay. He scored a season-high 16 points against St. Elmo/Brownstown and also had 16 rebounds. Six of those rebounds came on the offensive end, creating second-chance opportunities for both himself and his teammates.
Guard Jadob Robertson has been the epitome of consistency this season having scored exactly 12 points in each of his team’s three games. At 6-foot-1, he has the ability to both handle the ball and create for himself and teammates while also being able to guard almost any position on the floor except the big man spot.
In terms of outside shooting, the Bobcats have been able to get it from one of three spots. Kade Persinger has shown the ability to knock down the outside shot, while Silas Buzzard, who averages 9.6 points per game, shot 50 percent from three in the team’s loss to St. Elmo/Brownstown.
The Bobcats did a lot of good things in that game and held a one-point lead at halftime. However, the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown were able to outscore the Bobcats 34-23 in the second half.
They used their height to significantly outrebound the Eagles, as Dakota Gray and Wes Radloff each pulled down three offensive rebounds as well, the problem the Bobcats have faced so far is ball security. They committed 17 turnovers against St. Elmo/Brownstown, with 14 coming on steals. The Bobcats have the tools at each position to win in this conference, they will just have to cut down on the self-inflicted mistakes first.
