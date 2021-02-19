The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City look to build off their 3-1 start to National Trail Conference play.
They started the season coasting to three consecutive wins, starting with Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at home in the season opener. Gracie Heckert led all scorers with 22 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
In the team’s second game against Brownstown/St. Elmo, it was a bit more of a balanced effort as three players finished in double figures for the Bobcats. Heckert recorded another double with 18-10 and knocked down four shots from long rangel.
Mackenzie Bunch was efficient, scoring five baskets and going 4-for-4 from the free throw line for 14 points. Carsen Burks added a pair of threes and finished with 13 points. Heckert also recorded five assists while Sydney Lorton had four steals on the night.
Heckert led the way again for the Bobcats against South Central with a stat line of 24-10-5 while making four threes.
Outside of Heckert, four Bobcats scored seven or more points, including Lani Morrison, Carsen Burks, Mackenzie Bunch and Madison Cherry.
The Bobcats faced the Lady Hatchets in the fourth game of the season, this time it was in conference play. This time, the Lady Hatchets were ready, getting out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter. Both teams scored five in the second and seven in the third. The Bobcats attempted a comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Hatchets 21-15, but came up just short, losing 44-40 for their lone conference loss.
Heckert still recorded a double-double, but was held below her season average with 13 points, but still recorded 11 rebounds.
They dropped a second consecutive game to Nokomis, but Nokomis currently sits at 5-0 and 3-0 in their conference. Audrey Sabol from Nokomis was matched up with Heckert and held Heckert to 11 points and nine rebounds. Sabol has averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds per game for Nokomis this season.
But that gave scoring opportunities to others, as Mackenzie Bunch scored 15 points, including making 7-of-10 free throws. Carsen Burks scored 12 while making 5-of-7 free throws.
The Bobcats got back on track in a big way against Dieterich with Heckert scoring a season-high 25 points, draining five threes along the way.
Bunch scored 13 points and secured seven rebounds, while Burks added seven points and nine rebounds.
The Bobcats still have a few tests on their schedule, still having to face undefeated Neoga, as well as Altamont and St. Anthony. They are currently tied in the loss column with Altamont in the conference standings and would need to knock off Neoga and/or St. Anthony to get into the top two.
