EFFINGHAM — The potential buyer for the former library building is still under wraps, but the Effingham Public Library Board learned that wheels are turning for a possible new owner.
The property at 100 E. Market St. is being looked at by a nonprofit entity interested in acquiring the former Helen Matthes Library. That building closed in July 2015 after the much larger, newly renovated building at 200 N. Third Street became the new home for the library.
Last month Amanda McKay, library director, said the potential new owner would be “a good fit all the way around.”
In October, McKay said the one-story building with a basement, would have to be remodeled to fit the needs of the nonprofit entity and the organization planning to use the building.
During Monday’s meeting, no action was taken on the property, McKay said.
“The organization that is interested in the building is still moving through their due diligence phase,” McKay said on Tuesday. “At this time, there is no active opportunity for bids.”
In other matters, the board:
- Approved not holding a December board meeting, due to its proximity to Christmas.
- Approved giving each employee at the library one “comp day” as a holiday gift, which totals about $1,500, if each employee takes the one full day of work off. This is a practice now in its 10th year.
- Changes were made in the Volunteer Policy to require all volunteers who might be as young as 10 to complete a volunteer application and training before beginning their volunteer work.
