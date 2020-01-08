Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) reminds teachers who are interested in applying for the “Biodiversity Field Trip” grants they have until Jan. 31.
Teachers of grades prekindergarten through 12 in Illinois, including home-schooling teachers, may apply to the IDNR through the Environment and Nature Training Institute for Conservation Education (ENTICE) program to receive funding for natural resources-related field trips. Funding priority is given to single-day, outdoor field trips.
Grants are only available for the purpose of studying some aspect of Illinois’ biodiversity. “Biodiversity” refers to the variety of life in an area. The field trip should support Illinois natural resources topics currently being taught in the applicant’s curriculum. The field trip site must be in Illinois.
Grants of $500 may be used for things such as transportation compensation for substitute teachers for those teachers participating in the field trip and must be used by Dec. 31, 2020.
