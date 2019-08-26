Dee Schumacher remembers her father, Bill Dasenbrock, as having an upbeat, positive attitude. He loved to visit local nursing homes to listen to music and dance, she said.
The former Effingham business owner, political activist and World War II veteran died Thursday at the age of 93.
Dasenbrock was drafted as soon as he turned 18 and he served in World War II. In a profile written by Allie Dasenbrock, his great-niece, Bill recalled that his father cried when the draft notice arrived.
That was “very strange. I had never seen my father cry,” Dasenbrock said in the profile. He noted that all of his classmates were drafted, except for two because they could not pass the physical fitness exam.
Dasenbrock went to basic training in July 1944 at Ft. Roberts, California. He remembered in the profile that most men who were drafted did not know how to use a rifle.
“Growing up as a kid, I remember my dad always teaching us how to shoot,” Dasenbrock recalled in the profile.
He caught dengue fever while he served.
His rank when he left the military was T/5 Corporal in the US Army. A Technician/5 could not command orders, but under combat conditions, they could be placed as second in command.
“When I first started out in 1944, I was a field artillery for the Army. It was tough,” Dasenbrock said in the profile. “Some days were worse than others, watching your buddies get shot down was one of the toughest things I have seen.”
As a graduate of the Class of 1944, Dasenbrock served with his fellow classmates.
“I served with Cliff Grunloh, Joe Borris, Virgil Krone, Donald Pruemer and Eugene Probst,” he said in the profile.
Dasenbrock helped with the invasion of Japan under General MacArthur and was in the Philippines before the end of the war.
“General MacArthur was always good to me and I enjoyed serving under him ... He was one of the best around,” he said in the profile.
When the war was over, he worked in Tokyo, Japan, in General MacArthur’s headquarters.
“My classmates Joe Borris and Virgil Krone served with me during the occupation forces in Tokyo,” he said in the profile. “They asked me if I wanted to stay or go home?”
Dasenbrock said he wanted to go home and see his family and General MacArthur was sending home other soldiers, but he got to stay.
He asked the general why he was so special to stay or what made him different than anyone else. General MacArthur replied that he had common sense that most people do not have. He also knew how to defend himself without being told. He knew how to handle a gun and how to work with others well.
Two and a half years later Dasenbrock returned home and was glad to see his family again, especially his father. Dasenbrock then met his wife, Virginia. They were married for 60 years and together they had seven children. Throughout his life, he suffered the death of his wife and five of his children.
He was a hard worker from a young age cleaning out houses, cleaning a nun’s septic tank and working for Teutopolis Press. After working for Siemer Milling Company for four years, Bill worked at Honeggers’, which led him into the feed and supply business. He owned and operated Pet Feed and Supply for 47 years before closing the doors in 2007.
He was a member of the NRA, President to Effingham County Taxpayers Association, NFO and Citizens Fighting Gun Confiscation.
In 1972, Dasenbrock led a delegation of about 40 who represented Effingham Citizens Fighting Gun Confiscation during a House committee hearing. The delegation went to Springfield to oppose an anti-gun bill.
Dasenbrock spoke about the experience in a Daily News article. The committee, he said, was only going to hear one representative of the state rifle association and of the National Association to Keep and Bear Arms. Dasenbrock had this to say:
“I don’t think it’s right for a paid lobbyist to take the time when we have 300 patriotic citizens in the stand.”
He ran for the Constitutional Convention in 1969. In the petition he filed for his candidacy, Dasenbrock listed one of his favorite quotes, attributed to Abraham Lincoln.
“I am not bound to win, but I am bound to be true. I am not bound to succeed, but I am bound to live up to what light I have. I must stand with anybody that stands right; stand with him while he is right and part with him when he is is wrong.”
He also ran for the mayor seat in Effingham. He was a member of the Effingham Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 554 and the American Legion Post 120.
According to his daughter, Kay Hansen, his main joy was gardening and he always brought candy or tomatoes to ladies. One of his favorite things to do was watch movie versions of musicals. His favorites were “Grease,” “Dirty Dancing” and “Mamma Mia”. When it came to television programs, he loved to watch the “Golden Girls” and “M*A*S*H.”
Every month on the first Wednesday, he reunited with his classmates at the Kountry Kitchen in Teutopolis. He also loved driving past his old childhood home in Teutopolis.
Hansen said that her father was a big collector of information and had an interest in politics.
“He would get Freedom of Information Acts,” she said. “He had his own Xerox machine in his home.”
Hansen said he also liked to fish and hunt. Because of that, they would often have pheasant for Thanksgiving.
According to Jane Ries, Vice President of the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum, Dasenbrock loved the museum. When he saw Pet Feed and Supply included as one of the model buildings in the train room, he cried. She also remembered that when she raised chickens for her classroom, he would never let her pay for the chicken feed.
Hansen said her father’s last words to her were: “If I die, just keep going.”
