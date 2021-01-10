There was no shortage of excitement over the NFL’s first ever Super Wild Card Weekend, adding a game in both the AFC and NFC for six total games.
There was drama right from the first game of the weekend when the Indianapolis Colts took on the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills didn’t win in blowout fashion as they had been doing at the end of the season, they were everything as advertised. Josh Allen found the NFL’s receiving leader Stefon Diggs for a big touchdown and ran for one himself.
There the drama came in was on the last drive of the game for the Colts, when Phillip Rivers found Zach Pascal for a first down. Pascal had made a sliding catch, but it appeared he had risen back to his feet before the ball was punched out and recovered by Buffalo. After a lengthy review, the officials ruled Pascal down by contact despite nearly every angle showing the opposite.
The blown review proved not to matter, as the Bills hung on for the victory, but imagine if the Bills had lost on a call like that. I have a feeling that’s one that will be talked about in regards to officials for awhile to come.
In the second game, the Seahawks offense from the beginning of the season was still nowhere to be found. The Russell Wilson led offense failed to score 24 points in four of their final six games, the exceptions coming in a 40-3 win over the New York Jets and a come-from-behind win over San Francisco in Week 17. In the first half of the season, Seattle’s biggest problem was its defense. After acquiring Carlos Dunlap that proved to help bolster the defense, the offense from the first half of the year was never to be seen again. This was a team that literally didn’t put it together.
Now, the Rams travel to Green Bay for a date with the NFC’s top-seeded Packers. It remains uncertain who will be under center for the Rams, as starting quarterback John Wolford exited the game after suffering a neck injury that sent him to the hospital. Jared Goff entered for Wolford, who had thumb surgery just days before and did enough to keep his team in the lead.
But one thing that the NFL has proven over the years is that defense travels. I’m excited to see how the Rams try to take advantage of the absence of left tackle David Bakhtiari with edge rusher Leonard Floyd combined with Aaron Donald. Jalen Ramsey will likely shadow Davante Adams, who led the league in touchdown receptions this season despite missing three games.
In the final game of Saturday afternoon, Tom Brady remained Tom Brady and brought Tampa to a 31-23 win. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was the story of this one. Going from an AAF backup and not throwing a pass since 2018 to a combined 351 yards in a one-possession game against one of the best to ever do it. Expect to hear his name again.
In the first game Sunday, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens remained hot, defeating the Tennessee Titans. Jackson looked like his MVP self, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown while holding the NFL’s rushing leader Derrick Henry to just 40 yards after rushing for over 200 against the Texans a week ago.
The Saints were in control of the Bears most of the afternoon. It would have been a much different game if Javon Wims didn’t have that brutal drop in the endzone. The Bears were already without Roquan Smith, but that didn’t explain the nine penalties in some of the worst situations, many of which allowed the Saints to sustain drives. The Saints had 17 more minutes of possession than the Bears as well.
The big question for the Bears is what happens now? They made the playoffs with Mitchell Trubisky and Matt Nagy, which likely means they will both be brought back. However, there are rumors that Deshaun Watson could be available. Tony Romo said it best in the broadcast; you don’t replace your quarterback unless you have somebody better. The Bears have the assets that could very well put them in the running for the dynamic quarterback.
