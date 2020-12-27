Effingham Unit 40 has officially added its name to the list of school districts on board with a new vocational education project. The project, called Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA), is a collaboration between Lake Land College, the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, and 14 districts in and around Effingham County.
Getting school boards to sign onto a formal intergovernmental agreement is one of two major steps that are expected to solidify the project’s future. The other is a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, a state department. The state body is expected to announce grant recipients in early 2021.
The project has been in the works for more than five years and is lead by Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce President Norma Lansing, and Lake Land College President Dr. Josh Bullock.
“Our goal is to provide a skilled workforce,” said Doan, who is the president of the ERCA board. “This is an opportunity not only for high school kids, but incumbent workers and businesses.”
After school district’s sign onto the intergovernmental agreement defining the ERCA, Lake Land College will build a facility to house the group’s programs. Lake Land still needs to secure funding, but if they do, the college will construct the building near the existing Kluthe Center for Higher Education & Technology in Effingham.
If the college fails to find funding for the building, the ERCA board will investigate ways of offering vocational education programs without the new facility.
The current plan is to start offering classes through the ERCA in the 2023 – 2024 school year, according to Doan.
“Right now, the plan is to use Lake Land instructors,” Doan said. The program will also be managed by a “Vocational/Technical Director” position at Lake Land College. This is a new position created by the new intergovernmental agreement.
Some of the courses offered through the ERCA will be eligible for dual credit, allowing high school students to earn college credits in addition to high school credits. Other courses will not.
“Our goal is to connect our students to our businesses,” said Chamber of Commerce President Norma Lansing. “The chamber is also working on developing internships and apprenticeships.”
The ERCA will focus on five key career areas: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, information technology, automotive, and healthcare. Representatives from each of these industries hold positions on the group’s board of directors, according to Lansing.
“It’s a great opportunity for our community and our schools,” said Lansing.
The ERCA isn’t the only vocational education offered in this region, though it is a new kind of broad partnership between public and private agencies.
Lake Land College currently offers dual credit classes, some of which are vocational education. Effingham CEO offers non-credit entrepreneurial education. Effingham Unit 40 also offers various career and technical education courses to its high school students.
To the west, OKAW Area Vocational Center at Vandalia High School offers a range of courses in subjects such as culinary arts, commercial arts, auto mechanics, building trades, metal fabrication, and more. Because the service area of OKAW and the new career academy slightly overlap, Doan worries people might see this negatively.
“We’re not trying to compete with OKAW,” said Doan. He added he wants to supplement options for students.
While Effingham signed on at their most recent meeting, there are 13 other high schools in the process of coming onto the agreement. These include Altamont, Beecher City, Dieterich, Teutopolis, St. Anthony, Stewardson-Strasbourg, Neoga, Cumberland, Louisville North Clay, Jasper County, Cowden-Herrick, Brownstown, and St. Elmo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.