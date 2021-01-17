The stigma remains true. No matter the sport or competition, it’s hard to beat a team three times in a row.
That proved true this weekend in the battle of over 40 former Big Ten quarterbacks when former Michigan man Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Purdue product Drew Brees to punch a ticket to Green Bay next week in a matchup with Aaron Rodgers.
We now get to see a matchup in Brady-Rodgers that we somehow never got to see for the ultimate prize when the two were at their apexes in the middle of the previous decade. While it won’t be for the big game, it will have a trip to Tampa on the line, where Brady and the Bucs will have a chance to become the first team to play in its own stadium for the big game.
In the pregame show, it was reported by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer that Brees would retire when his postseason came to an end. As he walked off the field, it really looked like he was taking it all in, and even looked back at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome one last time before running up the tunnel.
It was courageous what Brees did this season; coming back from the broken ribs to help bring the Saints to the No. 2 seed. But what everyone believed about him was always true. He really couldn’t throw down the field. Because of that, the Saints got creative with its play calling, often using Taysom Hill in some type of read-option situations.
Without Hill, the Saints turned to Jameis Winston. Lining up out wide, Alvin Kamara took the direct snap, lateraled to Winston, who uncorked 56-yard beauty to Tre’Quan Smith for a touchdown. They believed in someone who hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass all season for a deep ball over Brees in that moment. But I think the Saints and Payton really think Winston can be good in their system. If the Brees retirement rumors are true, Winston could be next man up in New Orleans.
For the American Football Conference, there remains one major question mark to monitor through the course of the week: the health of Patrick Mahomes. He was knocked out of the game with a concussion against the Cleveland Browns. Former Michigan man Chad Henne and finished the game. While he did have a pretty ugly turnover, he made up for it on a big 3rd & 14 when he picked up about 13 and a half yards for a 4th and inches, which he completed to Tyreek Hill to put the game on ice.
The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship, the third time in as many years the conference’s championship game will be held at Arrowhead. The last team to achieve that was the Philadelphia Eagles, also coached by Andy Reid when they did it.
They take on one of the league’s hottest teams in the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 26-17 back on October 19th. It was an efficient game for Mahomes, completing 21 of 26 passes for two touchdowns. Hill was held to just three catches for 20 yards that day. The majority of the success that day came on the ground by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards, proving they can win shootouts and grind it out type games.
Since that game, Allen and the Bills have been one of the hottest teams in the league, going 11-1. The Bills missed Zack Moss in the running game and haven’t been the same offense in the postseason they were when they were blowing out teams at the end of the regular season. But one constant that teams seem to not be able to stop is the connection between Allen and Stefon Diggs, the league’s receiving leader.
On the defensive side, they were really able to raddle the league’s Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson, forcing him into a 101-yard pick six and limiting his impact on the ground. The same questions remain about Lamar as a passer and whether you can win in the postseason with a player of his talents.
