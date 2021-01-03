Despite the roller-coaster like ups and downs of the 2020-21 football season for the Chicago Bears, including a six-game losing streak, they find themselves back in the playoffs. There were winners and losers around the league that turned out to be one of the wildest of the season.
The Bears now hit the road and will take on the No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints. There remains a lot of question marks around that one as to what Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s availability will be after being forced to miss the finale against the Panthers due to testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Drew Brees and the Saints rely on Kamara in the passing game just as much as in the run game. However, the Saints should be getting back wide receiver Michael Thomas for the beginning of their playoff run. Brees hasn’t looked nearly himself since returning from his rib injury, to put it lightly.
That brings us to the first loser; Kansas City Chief player fantasy owners.
According to ESPN, Travis Kelce was the most-rostered player on teams that made it to the championship round. The Chiefs had nothing left to gain this season and opted to rest their starters, including Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, who each have the ability to win a fantasy matchup on their own.
Kamara was No. 13 on that list, but the running back scored six touchdowns on Christmas Day to give his fantasy owners over 50 fantasy points in point per reception format.
Fantasy football winners include anyone who had Tampa Bay Buccaneers players. Tom Brady threw for four touchdowns each of the last two weeks He scored 29 points in the first week of championship matchups and 30 in the second.
While Mike Evans left the Week 17 game early with an injury, he did have 10 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns, good enough for 40 fantasy points in PPR. Chris Godwin had 5-84-1 for 19 points in Week 16 and 5-133-2 for 30 fantasy points in Week 17. Antonio Brown had 11 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Week 17 proved to be a crazy one, with almost all fans of playoff teams or teams on the fringe paying attention to more than one game at once. The Bears caught a break that the Cardinals were without Kyler Murray much of the game, and even after his return, clearly wasn’t 100 percent.
Cam Newton, who hadn’t thrown more than three touchdown passes all season at Gillette Stadium, threw for three on the afternoon, while also catching one in what was likely his last game with the New England Patriots.
The Titans almost gave up a sizeable lead before Ryan Tannehill found A.J. Brown for a 52-yard gain, setting up a game-winning 52-yard field goal from rookie Sam Sloman. It was as close as you could get. Sloman drained what turned out to be a warmup kick as Houston head roach Romeo Crennel called timeout. Sloman hit the second attempt off the right upright before it bounced through and gave the Titans the win for the game, and the division.
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders went down to the wire as well. The Raiders scored a touchdown with less than 30 second remaining, and successfully converted on a 2-point conversion to take a 1-point lead, rather than opting to tie the game. The Broncos got onto the fringe of field goal range after a delay of game call on the Raiders. But the game-winning attempt from McManus, who has some long field goals under his belt, was blocked.
The Cleveland Browns end the longest playoff drought in the sport after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, who opted to rest their starters. The teams will face off next week in the first round of the playoffs. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Belichick was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns the last time the Browns won a playoff game.
With the new playoff format allowing more teams, that means that next weekend there will be three playoff games on both Saturday and Sunday. The College Football Playoff Championship comes on Monday. For a football fan, it’s like Christmas. Don’t put the eggnog away yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.