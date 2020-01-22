Class 1A Boys Poll
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Winchester-West Central (6) 19-0 105 6
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) 13-2 95 2
3. Roanoke-Benson (3) 18-1 88 1
4. Goreville (2) 20-0 80 3
5. Indian Creek 18-0 64 4
6. East Dubuque 16-2 58 7
7. Quest Academy 14-3 55 9
8. Payson Seymour 18-1 50 5
9. Effingham St. Anthony 15-3 23 8
10. Woodlawn 16-3 17 10
Others receiving votes: Athens 5. Aurora Christian 5. New Berlin 4. Okawville 3. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Annawan 1. Calhoun 1.
Class 2A Girls Poll
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (9) 24-0 107 1
2. Knoxville 24-1 83 3
(tie) Carterville 21-1 83 2
4. Quincy Notre Dame (1) 15-0 80 5
5. Harrisburg 22-2 62 6
6. Chicago Marshall (1) 12-8 54 4
7. Riverdale 15-3 43 7
8. Teutopolis 15-4 38 8
9. Normal University 16-8 10 10
10. Carlinville 18-3 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 7. Marshall 6. Pana 5. Lisle 5. Fairbury Prairie Central 3. Nashville 3. Rock Falls 3. Mendota 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Petersburg PORTA 1. Freeburg 1.
Class 1A Girls Poll
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Amboy (7) 20-1 86 2
2. Lewistown (2) 21-1 78 1
3. Brimfield 21-1 75 3
4. Lanark Eastland 21-3 64 4
5. Jacksonville Routt 19-2 42 T7
6. Aquin 20-5 37 5
7. Hope Academy 16-1 33 9
8. Princeville 20-3 20 10
(tie) Colfax Ridgeview 20-2 20 T7
10. Altamont 18-3 14 6
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 11. Shiloh 9. Hope 2. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Gardner-South Wilmington 1. Mason City Illini Central 1.
