In a shocking turn of events, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngzoi Ezike and the Illinois High School Association announced that regions that are in Phase 4 can return to play, including high-risk sports such as basketball and football.
Effingham, Coles, Jasper and Cumberland Counties all fall in Region 6; one of the three regions, along with three and five, are currently the only regions that have reached Phase 4, thus allowing them to conduct contests within their region and conference.
Possibly for the first time since Nov. 20 when all winter sports were shut down, there is hope.
“I was really surprised,” said Effingham head boys basketball coach Obie Farmer. “A week ago, we were still talking about being locked down and everyone was worried about a new strain that might be coming through.
“But here we are a week later. I don’t know what changed in that week for the governor and the IDPH to say we’re safe now, but I appreciate them giving us the chance to play. It’ll take a little bit of planning and effort by the coaches and athletic directors, but we’re really happy and excited our kids get a chance to play.”
Altamont head coach John Niebrugge admits this was far from what he expected when hearing Governor Pritzker was speaking on athletics today.
“It’s a huge change of events,” said Niebrugge. “I’ve always been kind of on the pessimistic side of whether we were going to get to play as time was going on. As we got into late January, we thought there wasn’t really going to be a chance. But it’s great news.
“It’s exciting. There was a bit of buzz in the school about it. If we can just get some games, that would make a lot of our senior basketball players really happy.”
Niebrugge admits that, at first, his players almost thought it was a joke.
“A couple of them at first thought we were pulling their leg and joking with them,” Niebrugge said. “They’ve heard this before. But we kept telling them it was true. I told them to be ready. They’re looking forward to possibly competing against somebody else and not just each other in practice.”
“I have two reactions,” said Altamont girls basketball coach Katie Lurkins. “Much like everyone else, I feel like I have whiplash from all of the back and forth. And most importantly, pure excitement. It’s good for the kids. They’re the ones who have been caught up in this. It’s an opportunity we didn’t think we were going to get.
“Anytime there’s been update, I would send it out to the parents and the kids. Nobody knows what to expect, but this was unexpected in a good way. It gives us something to keep practicing for and gives us a potential light at the end of the tunnel and gives purpose in practice.”
There is still a lot to be ironed out, however. The IHSA will meet on Wednesday, January 27 to come up with a rest-of-the-year schedule across all sports, which will help serve as guidelines for athletic directors in the allowed regions to start scheduling contests.
Basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to the first contest and masks must be worn in practice and competition.
The IHSA reminded its member schools of the guidelines for spectators at such events. In Phase 4 regions, teams can have a maximum of 50 spectators. That number does not include players, coaches, officials and other game personnel.
