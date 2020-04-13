Those who work in the banking industry during the COVID-19 pandemic are considered to be essential workers.
Elizabeth Wilson, 33, of Mason, has been working in banking for 12 years. Her current title is lead teller/loan interviewer at Land of Lincoln Credit Union.
Wilson said when she originally applied for the job it seemed like a good way to start her career and the company provided opportunities for growth. Little did she know she would be considered an essential worker — a designation that doesn’t surprise her given the need to access money is essential.
Wilson said her friends and family are OK with her job as long as she is taking care of herself.
While Wilson is still performing some of the same duties during the pandemic, she is now adding social distancing and avid cleaning to that list. To further protect workers at the bank, employees are splitting shifts and the lobby is closed to the public.
However, some bank members still need to meet in person, which Wilson said is a challenge to coordinate. Keeping up with the government-assisted loans is also a challenge, she said.
“The main thing is helping our members with their financial needs and their dreams,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.