The Illinois High School Association met Wednesday for the second time in seven days with no real update. Athletics remain on pause.
They did announce that IHSA sports not operating under an official IHSA season may begin to have contact days once deemed safe by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“The IHSA acknowledges the immense mental, emotional, and physical strain that a lack of contact with school programs is causing Illinois high school student-athletes,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “It is our intention that these contact days provide sport-specific training under the leadership of high school coaches.
“This is an effort to provide a viable sports option to high school athletes given the growing number of student-athletes opting for higher risk opportunities within the state and across state lines.”
The Board has been looking at options to still schedule every remaining sport within the school year and have been instructed to take feedback and bring scheduling options to the board’s next special meeting on January 27.
Low-risk winter sports, including bowling, cheerleading, dance, girls gymnastics and boys swimming & diving will be able to start practice immediately once the state allows those sports to begin participation and continue their season on a calendar that will be established by The Board at a later date.
The Board of Directors released a joint statement following the meeting.
“We realize there is a desire for finality on a sports schedule for 2020-21, however, we did not believe it would be prudent to lock ourselves into a schedule at a time when IHSA schools are unable to conduct any sports. Per Governor Pritzker, we have hope that low-risk sports may be permitted in certain regions of the state as early as this Friday (January 15). With that in mind, February seems like a realistic timeline to have sports resume statewide.
“We expect that the events of the next two weeks will go a long way toward informing our opinion on which scheduling option we decide to proceed with. We recognize that if no sports have resumed by February, season lengths could be impacted in certain sports, and that we may need to take a longer look at the likelihood of true seasons being conducted in high-risk sports this year. Our overall goal remains unchanged, as we hope to conduct all IHSA sports during the remainder of the school year calendar. Please know that we see and read many of the comments and messages from student-athletes, coaches, and parents, and that we are doing everything we can to try and bring IHSA sports back within the current parameters we are working in.”
The IHSA remains optimistic about the remainder of the school and athletic seasons, citing the fact they conducted golf, girls tennis and cross country through the sectional round of playoffs in the fall.
“We remain collaborative in our efforts with IDPH and the Governor’s office,” said Anderson. “We are trying to do our part to fight the pandemic, while simultaneously seeking safe participation opportunities for our student-athletes. We understand the real mental toll this pause in athletics is having on Illinois high school student-athletes. We believe that school-based athletic participation is better regulated, making it the safest participation option for our students, and more data continues to emerge supporting that stance. We will continue to share that information with state leadership in hopes that we can work together to provide participation opportunities for young people in our state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.