It will be a big day for area hoops Friday when a number of teams play for a regional championship and the opportunity to advance to the sectional round.
In the IHSA Class 1A Bridgeport (Red Hill) Regional championship, the St. Anthony Bulldogs will take on fellow National Trail Conference team; the North Clay Cardinals.
The St. Anthony Bulldogs enter as the No. 1 seed in the IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional with a record of 27-3 and the No. 5 team in Class 1A. The Bulldogs come off a dominant 73-42 win over host Red Hill to get to the championship.
As for the Cardinals, they defeated Onlong 84-60 in dominant fashion with a 32-point game from Luke Fleener.
However, in the Cardinals’ semifinal game against Odin, the Cardinals struggled offensively in the first, scoring just nine points. All nine points came on three made 3-pointers from Ian Bailey and trailed by 13.
But the Cardinals were able to get on track offensively, winning the second quarter 21-15. In the third quarter, the Cardinals held Odin to just five points and outscored them 23-19 to earn a 69-61 win.
Back on Dec. 3, the Bulldogs defeated the Cardinals 58-44 at St. Anthony High School. The winner of the matchup this time around will take on the winner of the Bethany (Okaw Valley) Regional at Casey-Westfield Wednesday at 7 p.m.
In the IHSA Class 1A Altamont Regional, host Altamont takes on the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons at 7 p.m.
The Indians will look to defeat Dieterich for the third time this season, winning the first matchup after overcoming a halftime deficit for a 14-point win.
The second win came at the NTC Tournament, where the Indians once again trailed, this time in the third quarter before the Indians came back for a 12-point win.
After a tough week leading up to the regional round, featuring a loss at St. Anthony and an overtime win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg with tough shooting nights along the way.
The Indians got over their shooting slump Wednesday when Kaden Eirhart drained seven 3-pointers in a 66-38 win over St. Elmo/Brownstown.
As for the Movin’ Maroons, they come off a 52-38 win over South Central. While they earned the win, Bryce Budde left the game in the second quarter with an injury to his shoulder and remains to be seen whether he will be able to suit up in the regional championship Friday.
In Class 2A, the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Robinson at the IHSA Class 2A Paris Regional. Their opponent Pana defeated Newton in dominant fashion 67-38 to get to the championship.
The Wooden Shoes were able to get a boost against Robinson when Jordan Hardiek went 4-of-5 from three, as well as a dominant effort from Brock Deters, who finished with a game-high 21 points, playing well around the basket.
If the Shoes offense proves they can consistently score at all levels, they could give Pana problems. The winner advances to the Shelbyville Sectional and will take on the winner of the Gillespie regional; Breese Central and Breese Mater Dei.
