The Effingham Flaming Hearts and St. Anthony Bulldogs are each 2-0 ahead of Friday evening’s matchup at the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Flaming Hearts notched a season-opening win against Highland Tuesday 73-38, using a 19-point outing from Parker Wolfe and 18 points from Drew Thompson. Wyatt Jones had nine and Nate Thompson had eight.
In the third game Tuesday, Teutopolis used a 19-point performance from Matthew Deters off the bench to defeat Breese Central 62-51. After an impressive first game, Jordan Hardiek scored 13 points and Evan Wermert 12.
In Wednesday’s matchups, Effingham defeated Tolono Unity 71-45.
Nate Thompson led the Flaming Hearts with 26 points with Parker Wolfe adding 17 and Drew Thompson 15.
St. Anthony also defeated Highland 68-25. Aaron Webb and Jaccob Dust each scored 14 and Logan Antrim scored 11. Jack Hoene scored eight and Kaden Fearday six.
The two sides square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at St. Anthony High School.
Dieterich High School defeated Cumberland High School Tuesday at the Cumberland Turkey Tournament 50-35.
Cole Niebrugge scored 14 with Collin Hartke adding 12. Pete Britton scored nine.
Ross Hemmen led the Pirates with 10 points. Wyatt Napier scored eight.
North Clay fell to Woodlawn Tuesday 68-47. Tyson Jones scored 14 while Luke Fleener scored 11. Ethan Bible scored seven.
Girls basketball
The Effingham Lady Hearts used 11 points form three different players to defeat Flora at the Bob Kerans Tournament.
Altamont also defeated Flora on Wednesday.
Allyson Hardiek led with 15 points and Brooke Runge added 12. Mary Guse had nine.
Ella Niebrugge, Taylor Armstrong and Callie Feldhake each scored 11. Annie Frost scored nine and Katie Carie had eight.
Game 1 Flora vs Altamont
Flora 4 10 8 11 = 33
Altamont 20 5 13 14 = 52
Scoring for Flora: Henson – 2,1,2 for 2 = 9; Parker – 1,2, = 8; Carder – 2,0, 0 for 2 = 4; Carter – 1,0,1 for 2 = 3; P. Behnke – 1,0 = 2; Walden – 1,0 = 2; J. Behnke – 1,0 = 2; Brown – 0,0, 2 for 2 = 2. Team totals – 9 – 2 pt fg; 3 – 3 pt fg; 6 for 10 f.t.
Scoring for Altamont: Hardiek – 6,0,3 for 5 = 15; Runge – 2,2,2 for 3 = 12; Guse – 0,3 = 9; McManaway – 4,0 = 8; Jackman – 1,0 2 for 2 = 4; Tedrick – 2,0 = 4; Team totals – 15 – 2 pt fg; 5 – 3 pt fg; 7 for 10 f.t.
Game 2Vandalia vs. EffinghamVandalia 7 16 6 13 = 42
Effingham 6 12 14 12 = 44
Scoring for Vandalia: McNary – 1,4, = 14; Hill – 1,2,2 for 2 = 10; Sam Miller – 3,0 = 6; Stewart – 1,1,1 for 3 = 6; Swain – 2,0,0 for 1 = 4; Pruitt – 1,0 = 2; Team totals – 9 – 2 pt fg; 7 – 3 pt fg; 3 for 6 = ft
Scoring for Effingham: Dively – 1,3,3 for 4 = 14; Armstrong – 5,0,2 for 4 = 12; Frost – 3,0,2 for 4 = 8; Carie – 3,0,0 for 1 = 6; Nieburgge – 1,0 = 2; Sowell – 0,0, 2 for 2 = 2. Team totals – 13 – 2 pt fg; 3 – 3 pt fg; 9 for 13 ft.
Game 3Newton vs. FloraNewton 11 5 19 8 = 43
Flora 9 6 14 8 = 37
Scoring for Flora: Walden – 4,0,5 for 5 = 13; P. Behnke – 1,2,1 for 2 = 9; Henson – 1,2, = 8; Brown – 0,1 = 3; Heath – 1,0 = 2; J. Behnke – 1,0, 0 for 2 = 2, Team totals: 8 – 2 pt fg; 5 – 3 pt fg; 6 for 9 ft
Scoring for Newton: Jansen – 3,2,4 for 4 = 16; Harris – 0,4,3 for 6 = 15; Zumbahlen – 1,0, 2 for 6 = 4; Einhorn -0,1, 0 for 1 = 3; Bierman – 0,1 = 3; Blake – 0,0,1 for 2 = 1; Russell – 0,0, 1 for 2 = 1
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes crushed St. Thomas More Tuesday 48-11 despite injuries to to two starters. Olivia Niemerg stepped up and scored 21 points while Ciara Roepke scored 12.
