Schools around Effingham spent last week celebrating National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week. For the uninitiated, imagine an agriculture spirit week, complete with dress-up days, special events, competitions, and “drive your tractor to school day.”
Each school’s chapter of FFA plans their own events based on student interest and capacity. In Beecher City, Mitch Tarr advises the school’s FFA program.
“On Thursday, we had a petting zoo,” Tarr said. He and the FFA students used a workshop in the school to set up a calf, goats, cows, rabbits, chickens and more for Beecher City Grade School students to visit.
“It’s a lot of work, but our kids enjoy it and the little kids enjoy it,” Tarr said. “That’s the future of our program.”
Other events in Beecher city included an “Ag Olympics” where students participated in a bale stacking competition, competition to race with buckets full of dirt, and a milk chugging competition.
“It’s nice to see the kids put in the work,” he said. “The future is bright for us.”
"Our students were engaged and participated in a variety of fun and informative activities throughout the week,” said Teutopolis High School’s FFA advisor Maria Tegeler.
These activities included dress up days like “‘Merica Monday,” where students dressed up in red, white and blue and a presentation by the student officers at the junior high school.
“We look forward to our junior high students transitioning to the high school and helping to grow our program and the agricultural community,” Tegeler said.
High school student Elizabeth Weidner is one of the student officers for Teutopolis’ FFA program and was part of the presentation for younger students.
“FFA week is a really big week for all of us,” she said. “It’s kind of a big celebration.”
Weidner says she’s enjoyed the experiences she’s had because of FFA and agriculture classes, like learning about agronomy, horticulture, and forestry.
Despite still being a student, Weidner has also helped shape her own education. This year, she applied for and earned a grant for the school to buy several hydroponic towers, which Teutopolis’ FFA chapter used in the week’s activities.
“I’m a hands-on learner and whenever we get to work with the stuff we’re learning about, it helps me,” Weidner said.
FFA bills itself as an “intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership” and offers state-wide and national conferences (even if the most recent ones have had to be virtual). In addition to activities directly related to agriculture, they offer programming for public speaking, leadership, and personal growth.
“I hope these activities and lessons encouraged our students to consider future career paths in the agricultural related fields,” said Tegeler.
FFA Week frequently has a day set aside for students who own tractors to drive them to school, though not every school participates. At Teutopolis High School, students organized a “tractor day” on their own, even though the school didn’t plan one and the school hasn’t participated in the tradition in recent years.
Some of the students’ tractors drew ire from community members. Several of the 21 tractors parked near the athletic fields at the school had Trump and thin blue line flags flying from them.
“It’s not appropriate,” said Effingham resident Shirley McEvers. “I was a student at one time at T-town. We would never have thought of doing something like that.”
Janice Niemeyer, a Teutopolis resident, was very upset with any political flags being presented so prominently on school property. She spent Friday afternoon calling the school to ask that something be done about the flags.
“When I pulled into town and noticed it, I said ‘No, no, no.’ In the town I lived in? On land I pay for with my tax dollars?” Niemeyer said. “I would be upset if it was a Biden sign and I voted for Biden.”
When asked about the criticism, Teutopolis Unit 50 Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon said that students have free speech rights and it wasn’t the school’s place to restrict them.
"Student speech of a particular viewpoint—when it is not obscene, does not pose a realistic threat of substantial disruption, nor interferes with another's ability to equally access the educational program—is legally protected. We do not believe there was sufficient justification for prohibiting it under the law,” said Sturgeon.
