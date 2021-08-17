A growing number of area school districts are rejecting the state's mask mandate and others are weighing their options as many students head back to school this week.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently mandated students in grades pre-K through 12 wear masks. Several area schools boards met Monday and discussed the mandate and whether to revise their return-to-school plans.
Teutopolis School Board unanimously reaffirmed its previously approved return-to-school plan to only recommend the use of masks, following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. However, the plan allows for future board modifications.
A group of approximately 100 people — most opposing the mask mandate — filled the Teutopolis High School library. Some parents voiced outrage at the mandate and believe school boards should make their own decision locally about the use of masks.
Matt Pals said he represented a group of taxpayers in the school district, a majority of which opposed mask and vaccination mandates.
“Our goal is to be able to communicate to the group of taxpayers by sending out surveys to get feelings on people’s side of issues that are affecting our community,” Pals said. “I’m proud to say in one week we were able to gather 300 email addresses and get survey results back from 263 people.”
He shared the results of the survey with the school board. When asked if masks should be optional or recommended, 243 responded yes and 20 no.
“As you can see, an overwhelming majority of those taking the survey want masks to be a personal choice,” Pals said.
Pals is the father of three students in the school district and as a business owner he said he deals with liability issues every day. Pritzker has said there could be liability issues for school districts that fail to enforce state law.
“I don't buy that this school district doesn't have something in place to at least help shield its members from a personal lawsuit,” he said. “Don't be bullied by county health departments, politicians, local hospitals, other local community members, the media and etc. …do what is right for these kids, do what's right with this community and make a stand tonight.”
Effingham Unit 40 board members Nate Nohren, Dallas Bear, Amy Kohnert and Alec Ring wanted the board to reconsider its plan, which complies with the mask mandate.
Kohnert is the mother of a high school junior and two who have graduated from the district. She questioned the penalties the Illinois State Board of Education will enforce on districts that fail to comply with the mandate.
“I want you to ask the ISBE on what authority do they have to instill these threats. They do not have that authority.
"(Illinois) House Bill 2789 did not pass. The authority is still ultimately ours as parents because you were voted in by us,” Kohnert said.
In April, Illinois lawmakers considered House Bill 2789, which would allow the state to close public and nonpublic schools for not complying with COVID-19 protocols. While the measure passed in the House, it has not advanced in the Senate.
“It's time to take a stand and I propose that this board's decision to make masks mandated be reconsidered,” Kohnert said.
Ring was also concerned about the board's decision to require masks despite opposition from parents.
“Parents are fighting for their kids. Listen to them,” Ring said. “Don't let the governor, who is not an expert on health, decide. Go with what the CDC recommends, don't mandate. Please choose freedom.”
Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said he consulted the district’s legal counsel, Dennis Weedman with the law firm RSNLT (Robbins, Schwartz, Nicholas, Lifton and Taylor) Inc., about Illinois House Bill 2789. He said it was the attorney’s opinion that even though the bill didn’t pass during the spring session it does not mean the governor or ISBE lack the authority to enforce a mask mandate under current Illinois law.
Doan read an opinion from the attorney that stated, “Real authority for enforcing a statewide mask mandate for schools already exists in the school code implementing ISBE regulations.”
He cited multiple Illinois school codes that already exist regarding the safety and potential health hazards to students.
“I just shared that because that was the information that was asked for. I'm not making a supporting or non-supporting statement,” Doan said to the board.
Board member Chad Thompson inquired about what steps would need to be taken to vote again on the district's return-to-school plan. Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 25.
"We would have to put it on the agenda. We will have a discussion of what possible changes might be, if there is a motion and a second to support those changes and then you have a roll call," Doan said.
Altamont School Board voted 5-2 to only recommend the use of masks.
Resident Brad Miller said after the board's meeting, the issue is not whether the masks work.
"It's about whether this is political or not and whether the decision should be on the local level or even on the individual level versus the governor forcing the rules.
“I also understand the possible repercussions,” Miller said. “I think they (the school board) did the right thing.”
Altamont Unit 10 Board President Dale Laue said "hopefully, parents will keep their kids home if they are sick and we'll have a successful school year. We need to work together to make sure we have a safe school year.”
“If for any reason we see a need to change our policy, we can definitely do that,” Laue added. “Our goal is for our kids to learn, have a normal school year and be safe.”
Stewardson-Strasburg School Board changed its return-to-school plan to follow the governor's order and require masks during a meeting Monday. But the board added it may seek legal options to address the mask mandate.
Dieterich School Board members have taken no action to change the district's return-to-school plan they approved last month that recommends the use of masks.
Saturday, Beecher City School Board decided to stick with its original plan of only recommending masks in a 5-0 vote. Late last week Beecher City School District was required to submit its plan to ISBE after a complaint was filed.
Since last week, ISBE has placed 21 school districts, including Beecher City and North Clay, on probation for not complying with the universal indoor masking requirement.
Those districts now have the opportunity to meet with ISBE and to submit a corrective action plan to address the deficiencies that ISBE says are "presenting a danger to students and staff." School districts that do not submit an approvable plan will lose recognition status, meaning total loss of access to state funding and the inability to participate in IHSA and IESA sports.
“We will continue to act swiftly with both nonpublic and public schools that have confirmed they are not implementing universal indoor masking as required by Executive Order 2021-18," said ISBE Executive Director of Communications Jackie Matthews. "ISBE will not compromise students' health and safety. Masking is a safe, easy and effective way to ensure all students can attend school in person this fall, where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential."
