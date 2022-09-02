Saturday, Sept. 3
Cross Country (B-G)
Charleston Invitational
- Cumberland, Effingham, Neoga, Newton — 9 a.m.
Chrisman Cowchip Invitational
- St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 9 a.m.
Golf (B)
- St. Anthony at Alton — TBD
Soccer
- Altamont at Richland County — 11 a.m.
- Mt. Vernon at Teutopolis — 11 a.m.
- Newton at Charleston — 10 a.m.
- St. Anthony at Hillsboro — 10 a.m.
Tennis (G)
Edwardsville Girls Invitational
- Effingham, Teutopolis — 8 a.m.
Robinson Girls Tennis Tournament
- Newton — TBD
Sacred Heart-Griffin Invitational
- St. Anthony — 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Altamont Invitational
Match 1: Greenville v. Altamont at AHS, 8:30 a.m.
Match 2: Cumberland v. Vandalia at AGS, 8:30 a.m.
Match 5: Altamont v. Armstrong at AHS, 10:10 a.m.
Match 8: Cerro Gordo v. Cumberland at AGS, 11 a.m.
Match 9: Altamont v. Heritage at AHS, 11:50 a.m.
Match 12: Cumberland v. Nokomis at AGS, 12:40 p.m.
Mattoon Volleyball Invitational
- Neoga — TBD
Richland County Invitational
Match 1: Richland County v. Unity at Ron Herrin Gym (West) — 9 a.m.
Match 2: Fairfield v. St. Anthony at Ron Herrin Gym (East) — 9 a.m.
Match 3: Newton v. Palestine Hutsonville at Auxiliary Gym (West) — 9 a.m.
Match 4: Mt. Carmel v. South Central at Auxiliary Gym (East) — 9 a.m.
Match 5: Unity v. Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond at Ron Herrin Gym (West) — 10 a.m.
Match 6: St. Anthony v. Edwards County at Ron Herrin Gym (East) — 10 a.m.
Match 7: Mt. Zion v. Palestine Hutsonville at Auxiliary Gym (West) — 10 a.m.
Match 8: Carterville v. South Central at Auxiliary Gym (East) — 10 a.m.
Match 9: Richland County v. Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond at Ron Herrin Gym (West) — 11 a.m.
Match 10: Fairfield v. Edwards County at Ron Herrin Gym (East) — 11 a.m.
Match 11: Newton v. Mt. Zion at Auxiliary Gym (West) — 11 a.m.
Match 12: Mt. Carmel v. Carterville at Auxiliary Gym (East) — 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Baseball (Fall)
- Mulberry Grove at Teutopolis — 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
- Mattoon at Teutopolis — 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball (JV-V)
- Casey-Westfield at Cumberland — 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Baseball (Fall)
- Cowden-Herrick Beecher City at Brownstown St. Elmo — 4:30 p.m.
- Dieterich at Neoga — 4:30 p.m.
- North Clay at St. Anthony — 4:30 p.m.
- Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Altamont — 4:30 p.m.
- Woodlawn at Teutopolis — 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country (B-G)
Robinson Invitational
- St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 5 p.m.
Golf (B)
- Vandalia at Effingham — 4 p.m.
Golf (G)
- St. Anthony at Mt. Zion w/ Effingham — 4 p.m.
- Teutopolis at Shelbyville — 4 p.m.
Soccer
- Altamont at Teutopolis — 6 p.m.
- Effingham at Mattoon — 4:30 p.m.
- Richland County at Newton — 6:30 p.m.
- St. Anthony at Carlyle — 4:30 p.m.
Tennis (G)
- Charleston at Effingham — 4:15 p.m.
- Mt. Carmel at Newton — 4:30 p.m.
- St. Anthony at East Richland — 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball (JV-V)
- Altamont at North Clay — 5:15 p.m.
- Fairfield at Newton — 5 p.m.
- Neoga at St. Anthony — 6 p.m.
- South Central at Dieterich — 6 p.m.
- St. Elmo Brownstown at Cowden-Herrick Beecher City — 6 p.m.
- Taylorville at Effingham — 6 p.m.
- Teutopolis at Sullivan — 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Cross Country (B-G)
- Cumberland at Neoga — 4:30 p.m.
Golf (B)
- Teutopolis at Effingham — 4 p.m.
- Tri-County at Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — 4 p.m.
Golf (G)
Richland County Girls Golf Invitational
- Effingham, St. Anthony — 3 p.m.
Soccer
- Mt. Vernon at Effingham — 4:30 p.m.
