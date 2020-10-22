First round of funding from the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund:

Camp New Hope

Children’s Advocacy Center

Coles County Habitat for Humanity

Community Support Systems

Crisis Nursery of Effingham County

Effingham Child Development Center

Fit-2-Serve

LifeLinks Mental Health

Mattoon YMCA

New Life Car Care

St. Vincent DePaul

SWAN

Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund

BCMW Community Services

Big Brother Big Sisters Effingham County

CASA of Effingham County

Casey Ministerial Association

Catholic Charities – Effingham County

CEFS

Centenary United Methodist Church

Chrisman First Baptist Church

City of Flora

City of Martinsville

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 76

Effingham Hispanic Church of the Nazarene

Effingham Public Library

ERBA

FISH

First Presbyterian Church

Family Life Center

Guadalupe Project

Heartland Human Services

Hopes and Dreams Inc.

