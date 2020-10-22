First round of funding from the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund:
Camp New Hope
Children’s Advocacy Center
Coles County Habitat for Humanity
Community Support Systems
Crisis Nursery of Effingham County
Effingham Child Development Center
Fit-2-Serve
LifeLinks Mental Health
Mattoon YMCA
New Life Car Care
St. Vincent DePaul
SWAN
Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund
BCMW Community Services
Big Brother Big Sisters Effingham County
CASA of Effingham County
Casey Ministerial Association
Catholic Charities – Effingham County
CEFS
Centenary United Methodist Church
Chrisman First Baptist Church
City of Flora
City of Martinsville
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 76
Effingham Hispanic Church of the Nazarene
Effingham Public Library
ERBA
FISH
First Presbyterian Church
Family Life Center
Guadalupe Project
Heartland Human Services
Hopes and Dreams Inc.
