The Apollo Conference released its All-Conference selections Tuesday, with many area players being named between the First and Second Team. Effingham's Parker Wolfe and Nathan Thompson were each named to the First Team and Jacob Stoneburner was named to the Second Team.
"Our guys deserve all the recognition that they get," said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. "They worked their tails off for three years for me, in and out of season to get to where they were. Even during the COVID shutdown they found ways to stay in shape and get shots up, knowing that at any time they could lift the restrictions and allow us to play. They stayed dedicated and had hope that they would have a season.
"That commitment to their game gave us an obvious advantage this season. That commitment out three of our Effingham High School players on an all-conference list of only ten guys throughout the entire conference. Out of 10 spots, and 8 teams worth of players competing for those spots, our guys took a third of them."
According to Max Preps, Wolfe averaged 25.8 points per game for the Hearts this season. He also averaged an impressive 5.1 rebounds per game for a guard while also being a menace in the passing lanes with 3.7 steals per game.
He shot 46 percent from the field this season and 35 percent from three and 78 percent from the free-throw line.
Wolfe finishes fifth all-time among Effingham's scoring leaders with 1,654 points. He joins his brothers Grant Wolfe (1,669) and Landon Wolfe (2,126, Effingham all-time leader) among the top five in school history.
Thompson finished his career with 1,021 points, thirteenth in school history, and averaged 20.1 per game.
He also averaged a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game and 1.6 steals per game. He finished with a field goal percentage of 52 percent and 80 percent from the free-throw line.
"Nathan Thompson lives and breathes basketball and it shows on the court. He is always getting better and finding new ways to score," Farmer said. "Parker Wolfe is the same way but about competition in general. He is a clutch player and lives for the big moments. He thrives on 'do or die' situations. He has been our guy to take the tough shots for three years now."
Teutopolis' Evan Wermert averaged 19.8 points per game on 55 percent shooting and 86 percent from the free-throw line and 48 percent from three. Wermert also joined the 1,000-point club at Teutopolis in the last game of the season against Newton.
Teutopolis' Jordan Hardiek averaged 12.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field as well as 38 percent from three.
Stoneburner was named to the Second Team. He averaged 6.8 points per game on 48 percent shooting and 6.3 rebounds per game with 1.2 steals per game.
"Jacob Stoneburner is a football first guy," Farmer said. "But his dedication to not just basketball but his teammates, his brothers, lifted his game to new levels this year. I’ve never coached a player that lives his teammates like Stoney does. They are like family to him and he plays for them."
Farmer reflects on the group of three seniors and the mark they have left on the program, as well as himself.
"I’ve told them this before, I can never repay them for the time and effort they have given to this program," Farmer said. "Every year, as a coach, you just want to compete and make the program a little bit better. These three guys along with the other two seniors have done that exceptionally.
"They helped us progress quickly and left the program in a much better place than they came into it and that’s all you can ask. They have been leaders for the underclass men and showed them how to play in this program and what it means to be a Heart."
