The St.. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the visiting North Clay Cardinals Tuesday 6-5 in a National Trail Conference matchup behind a 12 strikeout day from Logan Antrim on the mound, as well as a 3 RBI day from Brody Niebrugge at the plate.
“[Niebrugge] has been doing that all season,” Kreke said. “He knows what he’s capable of and he goes up there with that mindset that he’s better than that pitcher every time he steps in the box. It’s been working out for him this year.
“He puts in the time. He’s a hard worker and it should pay off for him. Hitting shouldn’t just be showing up and taking batting practice and think you’re going to be good. It doesn’t happen that way. He didn’t take COVID season off and the stats are showing.”
The Bulldogs were able to take advantage of a pair of errors in the bottom of the first. Logan Antrim reached on a bobble from the second baseman, while Kennan Walsh reached after an overthrow to first, allowing Antrim to score and take a 1-0 lead.
Eli Moore advanced Walsh, who moved up to second on the error, to third before a ground out from Niebrugge drove in Walsh to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
“We gift wrapped them in the first inning when we had those errors and unearned runs,” said North Clay head coach John Frech. “That’s a great team, but I think we belong in the conversation. But until we beat them, they have the one up on us.”
Eli Levitt led off the bottom of the second with a single and was able to move up to third after a perfectly-placed bunt single up the first base side from Josh Blanchette. With runners at the corners, Antrim was able to drive in Blanchette on a sacrifice fly to to go up 3-0 at the end of two.
The Bulldogs stayed on the attack mode in the bottom of the third, with Moore leading off with a single, followed by a double from Niebrugge that brought him all the way around. Colton Fearday followed up with a base hit to right center that brought home Niebrugge to go up 5-0.
In the top of the fourth, Bryton Griffy drew a lead off walk and was able to make it all the way to third after a pickoff attempt from Antrim was wide before Brady Ingram drew a walk. Carson Burkett drove in Griffy with a sacrifice fly to get on the board and make it 5-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Niebrugge drilled a home run to left into the trees to give them an additional insurance run.
But Antrim continued to deal, facing just four batters in the fifth and sixth, including a pair of strikeouts.
“He was confident and letting his pitches work,” Kreke said. “He was hitting the low strike and the umpires were giving that for both pitchers. We were able to get ahead.
“We talked a lot about execution as far as strike percentage and first-pitch strike percentage. Everything feeds off that first pitch and I thought he did that tonight.”
In the top of the seventh, the Cardinals loaded the bases off a single from Logan Fleener, followed by a walk to Dakota Weidner and single to Layton Dawkins. A 2-run single from Donnoe Zimmerman drove in Fleener and Weidner to make it 6-3.
“I feel like there’s no easy games in the NTC this year,” said Bulldogs head coach Tony Kreke. “Anybody can knock anybody off on any given day. It’s going to be a fun tournament, but it’s been a fun season so far; being able to see the talent each team has.”
Collyn Ballard singled to left, but Zimmerman took too wide of a turn around second and was tagged out for the first out of the inning.
Kreke then changed pitchers to Seth Hotze and picked up a strikeout against the first batter he faced.
“This team has to gut check,” said North Clay head coach John Frech. “We’re young for the most part experience-wise in games and until they figure out they belong, we’re going to have games like this and they need to really get involved into the game. I don’t think their head are there all the time like it needs to be.
But the Cardinals proved they weren’t done yet, as Griffy singled to right that allowed Dawkins and Ballard to score to make it 6-5. Brady Ingram drew a walk to put the tying run in scoring position, but Hotze was able to shut the door with a strikeout to give the Bulldogs the win.
