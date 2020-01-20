EFFINGHAM — Ann Deters was humbled to find herself among some of her role models when she learned she was named Effingham Daily News Citizen of Year on Saturday.
The 2020 award was presented during the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce gala, which was themed “Roaring into the Twenties.”
“They’ve got the wrong person,” Deters said she first thought upon hearing the news. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this exclusive and prestigious group.”
Deters, 61, is the CEO of the cataract surgical service provider she founded 25 years ago, Vantage Outsourcing. Under her helm, the company has grown to now reach over 30 states, bringing the technology to rural America and saving senior citizens long trips to the hospital or surgery center.
Deters said to be named Citizen of the Year along with some of the finest people she respected including the late Craig Lindvahl (2015), Dr. Nash Naam (2018) and her mother, Fran Schultz (2007), was unimaginable. She described the feeling as being “very humbled.”
Effingham Daily News Editor Jeff Long, who presented the award, referred to past recipients as "big shoes to fill.”
“But we never seem to have a shortage of people in this community to fill them," he said. "We had many nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year, each of them deserving.”
Long said what distinguishes Deters is her kindness and her philosophy to give back.
“She’s sponsored nine medical mission trips in Mexico, Bolivia, El Salvador, Honduras and those missions provided more than 5,000 surgical procedures and exams for the underprivileged in those areas.”
She’s also served on a variety of local boards including the youth-targeted programs, Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities and Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Effingham County, and she works to bring awareness about human trafficking.
“She’s excelled as a businesswoman, as an innovator, as a leader and a philanthropist,” said Long. “She exemplifies the best qualities: kindness, generosity, respect, humility, perseverance and strong, unwavering faith.”
Noticeably surprised, Deters came to the podium saying she was extremely honored to be named among the group of Citizens of the Year, which included her mother more than a decade ago.
“In my mother’s acceptance speech, she so eloquently said, ‘I am a simple woman and I have simple children,’” Ann said, drawing laughter from the crowd.
She thanked her husband, Dennis, her children and her Vantage team.
The formal affair where many came dressed in 1920s attire was held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. Emcees for the event were Noah Brandenburger and Matt Cekander.
Also awarded Saturday were the Chamber’s Excellence in Business Awards, which went to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Al’s Tire Mart and Electronics. The Effingham-Teutopolis News Report also named its Volunteer of the Year, Judi Bone of Effingham, for her work with needy pets.
It was also announced Jeff Speer will serve as the 2020 Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Board chairman, taking over the helm from Lake Land College President Josh Bullock. A moment of “noise” was observed for Lindvahl, who died Jan. 2. Those in attendance tapped lightly on the tables, in unison, in his honor.
Full stories on the Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Excellence in Business awards will be featured in a special section in the Jan. 29 edition of the Effingham Daily News.
