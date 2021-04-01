Effingham’s Osvaldo Angel scored four goals in an 11-1 Effingham win over St. Anthony Wednesday.
The four goals put him at 10 over a two-game stretch; a 13-0 win over Taylorville Tuesday before the big win over the Bulldogs. He also added two assists.
Bryan Said Angel scored two goals and had two assists.
Victor Carillo scored twice, as did Armando Estrada, who had an assist as well.
Menphis Leasher scored one. Dylan Cunningham had two saves.
St. Anthony’s goal was scored by Wade Lawrence.
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion Thursday in their third contest in as many days, 3-0. Dylan Cunningham had 11 saves.
Mt. Zion 2, Effingham 0
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Mt. Zion Thursday in an Apollo Conference contest in straight sets (25-18, 25-9).
Kennedy Sowell and Samantha Urch tied for the lead in kills with three apiece.
Jacy Boatman and Krista Phillips each added two kills.
Tori Budde had a team-high four assists, while Megan Ballman added three and Olivia Katt one.
Urch had one ace and Sowell one block.
Sawyer Althoff, Morgan Hagler and Boatman each had four digs. Budde had three, while Urch had two and Dalia Ambrogiana one.
Ramsey 2, Dieterich 0
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to Ramsey in straight sets Thursday, 25-16, 25-23.
Gabriella Hardiek led with three kills, while Emily Hall and Iva Lilly each had two. Emily Bloemer, Ruby Westendorf and Allison Schmidt each had one.
Bloemer led the team with six assists, while Schmidt had three. Breanna Shull had four aces, while Hardiek added two and Schmidt one.
Kaitlyn Boerngen led with eight digs, while Hardiek and Schmidt each had seven. Bloemer added six. Hardiek also had a pair of blocks.
Cumberland 2, Arcola 0
The Cumberland Pirates improved to 3-3 on the season with a win against Arcola Thursday evening (25-11, 25-15).
Zoe Mitchell led with five kills, while Mackenzie Taylor had four. Carly Thornton and Tayler McMechan each had three.
Thornton and McMechan each had nine assists. Ivy Ayers led with 11 digs. Thornton added six.
Kendyn Syfert had five aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.