An Altamont woman died Friday as a result of injuries sustained in an accident the day before.
Amiee L. Gura-Lowry, 31, was westbound at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday near Country Club Road, west of Effingham, in a 2005 Ford truck when it left the roadway to the right, became airborne and entered a ditch, striking the tree, Illinois State Police said.
Gura-Lowry was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, where she was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
