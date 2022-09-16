The Altamont Unit 10 Board approved the budget for the 2023 fiscal year and discussed potential improvements for the district and its various programs which included grants and a new trailer for the district’s band.
The board met this week for itsr regular meeting which was preceded by the board’s budget hearing.
The board approved the purchase of a new equipment trailer for the district’s band. Superintendent Casey Adam said the band’s current trailer dates back to 1991, making it more than 30 years old. Despite the age of the trailer, the district will receive approximately $3,000 when it trades the old trailer in, which means the new trailer will cost $9,180.
“It’s from 1991, and it’s had a great life, but it does have water leaks on the roof and the side doors, things like that, and the fender wells are rusting,” Adam said.
The district will be required to pay for the trailer up front, but will be fully reimbursed by the district’s band boosters.
In her report on the district, Adam announced that the district is set to receive some of the various grants it had applied for. Among these grants is the Lisa Libraries Book Donation Grant which will provide the district’s library with new books.
“The Lisa Libraries Book Donation Grant that we’re getting will provide one free book to every student in our district,” Adam said.
The grant will provide the books, but Adam said the district will have to pay to have the books shipped.
The district has also been awarded the Good Sports Grant which will allow the district to make six requests over the next two years for athletic equipment or jerseys.
Additionally, the district has been awarded with a $500 grant that will be used to purchase STEM equipment for students. Adam said she’s still waiting for a response on other grant applications but she feels confident that more will be awarded in the future.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Altamont Athletic Director Katie Lurkins said the district has been struggling to find people in the area to officiate sporting events. The lack of officials has become such a problem that some districts in the area have recently been forced to cancel games.
“Ramsey had to cancel a baseball game with us, and he said that they’ve had to cancel other sporting events this fall because their officials just canceled and took other games because the pay was so much better in other places,” Lurkins said.
Aside from pay, Lurkins explained that travel distance is also a reason why many officials are reluctant to work at Altamont sporting events.
The board didn’t act on this information, but multiple members expressed their concern. However, Lurkins is trying to stay ahead of the problem by contracting officials in advance.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 10, 2022.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the appointment of Mackenzie Florida and Debra Rice as paraprofessionals for Altamont Grade School.
• Approved the appointment of Michelle Miller & Dwight Sutter as substitute drivers.
• Approved the appointment of full time custodian Todd Willis and part time custodian Susan Harris.
• Approved the appointment of Curtis Higgs as Altamont Junior High School’s seventh grade basketball coach, Bethany Nelson as Altamont Junior High School’s girls track coach, and Brad Ruholl as the fifth and sixth grade basketball coach.
• Approved the appointment of Leslie Probst as a math teacher for Altamont Junior High school.
• Announced the appointment of Tony Hann as the district’s drama club sponsor.
• Approved a joint coop agreement with OKAW for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved overnight trip request for FFA to travel to National Convention in October.
