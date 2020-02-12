The Altamont Lady Indians and St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs both notched wins Wednesday at the IHSA Class 1A Effingham (St. Anthony) regional semifinals.
In the first game of the evening, Altamont defeated the Cumberland Lady Pirates 75-35.
All five starters were in double figures for the Lady Indians, with the versatile Rachel Jackman leading the way with 25 points. Jackman had three steals in the third quarter alone, which transitioned into points on the other end.
“Our balanced scoring effort I really think is a testament to how hard the kids work and how well they work together,” said Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins. “Having the ability to do that with five kids across the board really helps.
“Jackman’s length and speed really give her an advantage. She’s been working really hard on that pull-up jumper across the middle of the lane and she hit several of those tonight, so it was nice to see her rewarded for that work she’s putting in in practice.”
Mary Guse scored 14 points including six in the third quarter. Brooke Runge and Allyson Hardiek each scoring 12. Runge’s points all came in the first half, while Hardiek, scored her 12 in the first and third quarters.
Ellie McManaway scored 10 points, with six points coming in the fourth quarter, for via offensive putbacks. Remi Miller added two points.
For the Lady Pirates, Abbie Becker led with nine points, while Morgan Scott and Zoe Mitchell each scored eight. Sage Carr scored five and Paula Fernandez scored two.
In the second game of the day, the St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs overcame an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to come back and defeat the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich 56-52.
“I think on the defensive end we’re starting to show who we are as a team and the make up of our team,” said St. Anthony head coach Aaron Rios. “In the fourth quarter they did a really good job matching up.
“Offensively we’re patient. We took care of the ball really good in the fourth quarter when we needed to. We found the baskets we needed to. Reese Jones did a great job too.”
The game was close throughout, including seven lead changes with the two teams trading baskets with just one point separating the two. But the teams went into halftime tied at 27.
The Movin’ Maroons scored the first six points of the second half and 11 of the first 14 to take a 38-30 lead midway though the quarter.
But the Lady Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run with two made free throws each from Lucy Fearday and Riley Guy, respectively, as well as a layup from Isabelle Hakman to cut the deficit to two.
The Maroons quickly got those points back however, with Emily Bloemer scoring four quick points, followed by a jumper from Kaitlyn Boerngen with three seconds remaining in the third to retake an eight-point lead headed to the final quarter.
After Fearday made one-of-two free throws to start the quarter, Hakman and Guy each took steals the length of the court for layups to make it a three-point game.
With just under six minutes remaining, Reese Jones drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 44.
Dieterich was able to go up 47-44 on a layup from Brooke Locey and free throw from Faith Aherin to go up 47-44. Jones followed with a jumper that was ruled a two to make it 47-46, but Dieterich’s Boerngen drilled a 3-pointer to put the Maroons back up two possessions.
After a jumper from Guy cut the deficit to two, Jones drilled her second three of the quarter to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead for good at 51-50. A layup from Fearday on a putback put the Lady Bulldogs up by three.
Aherin was able to bank home a jumper high off the glass to make it a one-point game with 49 seconds left, but Hakman went 3-of-4 at the line to help close the game out and secure the win.
“We followed the gameplan and everything was going real well,” said Dieterich head coach Brant Nohren. “Then Jones hit three threes. The foul situation didn’t help us either in the second half with 12-3. The girls did everything but win the game.”
Guy scored a game-high 20 points, while Fearday added 13. Jones finished with 10 while Hakman scored eight. Anna Faber and Grace Karolewicz each scored two.
For Dieterich, Andrea Bierman scored 14, with 12 coming in the first half. Boerngen scored 10, while Bloemer scored eight and Aherin scored seven. Locey added six, Kyla Johnson four, Cortney Brummer two and Madilyn Brummer one.
Up next, the Lady Bulldogs will take on the Lady Indians for the regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
