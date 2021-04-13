The Altamont Indians scored an astounding 25 runs in the first inning of a 28-1 win over Hutsonville/Palestine Tuesday afternoon.
They scored 16 runs before Hutsonville/Palestine could record an out.
Immediately after recording the first out with the bases loaded, Bradin Baucum hit a grand slam to make it 20-0.
Altamont loaded the bases again with singles from Jared Hammer, Wyatt Phillips and Mason Robinson to set up a grand slam from AJ Kopplin to make it 24-0.
Gage Wendling capped off the first-inning scoring with a home run as the very next batter.
Kaden Eirhart, Kienon Eirhart, Brayden Stuemke and Phillips all doubled in the contest.
Baucum and Kopplin each finished with four RBI, while Phillips had three. Jack Scott, Wendling, Kienon Eirhart, and Brayden Stuemke each had two. Kaden Eirhart, Will Schultz, Hammer, Robinson and Mason Winn all had one.
The team amassed 31 hits on the afternoon over four innings.
Schultz earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits over four innings while striking three and walking three.
Softball
St. Anthony 2, Mattoon 1
The St. Anthony Bulldogs softball team earned a 2-1 win over Mattoon Tuesday afternoon in the team’s season opener.
Sydney Kibler hit her first varsity home run in the bottom of the second inning to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Lucy Fearday followed with a walk and came in to score on a double to right from Addie Wernsing to make it 2-1.
That proved to be all St. Anthony would need, as Fearday allowed just one run over seven innings while striking out four with no walks.
Volleyball
Lincoln 2, Effingham 1
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Lincoln Tuesday in three sets, 20-25, 25-23, 17-25.
Samantha Urch led the team with 13 kills, while Jacy Boatman had 12. Kennedy Sowell had fix and Annie Frost five.
Megan Ballman led with 22 assists, while Tori Budde had 14.
Krista Phillips had five aces and Morgan Hagler led the team in digs with 11.
Neoga 2, Casey-Westfield 0
The Neoga Indians defeated Casey-Westfield Tuesday 25-16, 26-24.
Avery Fearday, Abby Hatton and Abbi Dow each had five kills.
Andrea Burcham had 19 assists. Grace Gresens had three blocks and two kills.
Cumberland 2, Cerro-Gordo 0
The Cumberland Lady Pirates defeated Cerro-Gordo Tuesday 25-11, 25-12.
Zoe Mitchell led with seven kills and Kendyn Syfert had six to go with seven blocks and three digs.
Carly Thornton had 12 assists, five blocks and five digs. Tayler McMechan had eight assists.
Kennedy Stults had nine digs, while Thornton and Ivy Ayers each had five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.