ALTAMONT — A split Altamont School Board recently approved changing the junior high school colors to match the high school’s.
In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to change the junior high school colors to orange and black. Board members Dane Milleville, Kerry Wolff, Ross Cornett and Alan Shumaker voted in favor of the change while Alan Kollmann, Darren Feldkamp and Shelly Kuhns voted against it.
Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Peggy Bueker presented a timeline of the transition to the new colors that would gradually phase out the current colors.
Bueker said the transition to a total color switch should be made over the course of two years, adding there would be no additional cost to the district. She said new uniforms with the new colors would be bought as they are currently budgeted to be replaced and rolled out at a later date.
Bueker said the gym walls are scheduled to be painted this year and if they wait and paint them after the 2021-22 school year, along with the scheduled resurfacing and painting of the gym floor, the colors would be changed at that time.
“I think the 2022-23 school year we could roll out everything at the exact same time,” Bueker said.
Altamont School Board President Shelly Kuhns questioned Bueker on her survey findings of whether or not the public had an overwhelming opposition to changing the colors.
“Seventy-two percent support, 6 percent would maybe support and 22 percent that did not support,” Bueker said.
Kuhns said the board’s decision only decides the color scheme for the district and not the purchase of uniforms and other expenses related to the color change. She said the other issues would have to be voted on separately.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the FY 2020 budget that shows a 10 percent increase in expected expenditures due to administrative costs associated with two grants that flow through the district, as well as the normal increase in salaries and bonds. The overall budget, however, is balanced.
• Approved 5-2 the resignation of Courtnie Mullen as district technology coordinator and approved 4-3 the employment of Lori Grimsley as district technology coordinator with salary as recommended.
• Approved 6-1 a contract with Justin Miller as FY 2020 (Oct. 1, 2019-June 30, 2020) financial consultant.
• Approved the annual agreement renewal between Altamont CUSD 10 and OKAW Valley Vocational Center in Vandalia for a duration of one year.
• Approved Shawn Splechter as volunteer assistant golf coach and the resignations of Sue Poe as Altamont Community High School Library Club sponsor and Suzanne Jackson as noncertified employee.
