ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council this week narrowly rejected charging a fee of $2.50 for residents using over 750 gallons of water a month.
“This is one way we can increase the revenue of the water department without having to increase rates,” said Commissioner Todd Slingerland before the vote.
Slingerland said a small portion of water customers — 88 — would not have been affected by the additional fee.
“Basically, everybody using over 750 gallons per month up to 1,000 gallons would be paying an extra $2.50,” he said.
Two people addressed the council about the proposed fee.
“A majority of the people have to pay more,” Clarence Pagel said. “And then these people don't have to.”
Slingerland explained to Pagel people not affected by the increase were on fixed income or retired.
“I'm retired and I'm on a fixed income and it's going to affect me,” Pagel said. “Did you figure that or is it just something you came up with.”
“I disagree with it 100 percent,” Terry Plowman said. “$2.50 may be the difference between having medicine for some people and not having medicine for some people.”
Slingerland said the other alternative would be to increase the rate by 3 percent for everyone utilizing more than 1,000 gallons of water per month. He said the extra revenue that is needed would go to the extra expense the city has purchasing chemicals.
“We're not in dire straights, but we are heading that way,” Slingerland said. “That's our problem. Everything keeps going up.”
Mayor Jason Rippetoe, Tayler Polk and Dan Milleville voted against the fee while Slingerland and Walker voted for it.
During public comments Plowman addressed the council on another topic — the decision not to allow sales of recreational marijuana in the city.
“The problem in which follows any marijuana sales is already here and for us to not take advantage of the tax revenue here in Altamont is a foolish mistake,” he said.
Plowman said he thought the revenue from the tax generated from recreational marijuana sales would more than cover the cost of raising the water rates.
“To make me pay more for water, I don't agree with,” Plowman said. “When we had the chance to make money off of a product the state has legalized, it is foolish not to take advantage of that.”
“If someone from Altamont wants to buy legal pot, they are going to go somewhere else that sells it,” Plowman said.
Bill Weaver, the pastor at the First Baptist Church of Altamont, applauded the council's decision.
“I just want to thank you guys for your decision on recreational cannabis,” Weaver said. “I wanted to thank you as a pastor here in town. The problems are already here and I just don't want them to get worse.”
In other action, the council:
• Approved a resolution authorizing the sale of surplus equipment, 2002 Dodge Durango and 1995 Jeep Laredo.
• Approved a proposal to advertise for mowing bids.
• Approved a proposal allowing Milano and Grunloh engineers to conduct a survey, develop a plan, bid documents and construction inspection for reconstruction of Carriage Lane at an estimated cost of $15,000.
• Authorized a lease of real estate on city property at 600 South Main Street.
• Approved a payment of $500 to National Road Association of Illinois for Payment of National Road Kiosk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.