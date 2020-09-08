The Altamont Indians used a 10-run first inning to help defeat the Neoga Indians Tuesday 12-0 in five innings.
Kaden Eirhart earned the win, allowing just two hits while striking out seven over five innings of work.
Bradin Baucum was 3-for-3 on the day with a double and pair of singles and drove in three runs and came around to score twice.
Brayden Stuemke was 1-for-1 with a triple and a walk and scored three times.
Eirhart drove in a pair of runs, while Mason Winn, Mason Robinson, Zeke Rippetoe and Logan Cornett each drove in one.
South Central 7, North Clay 2
The South Central Cougars used a 4-for-4 day from Sam Rubin at the plate to help defeat the North Clay Cardinals Tuesday.
Rubin doubled twice and drove in two runs and scored a run.
Chase Thompson, Sebastian Cowger and Aiden Dodson each drove in a run.
Aiden Dodson earned the win on the mound, allowing just one hit over 3 1/3 innings of relif while striking out six.
Bryton Griffy drove in both runs for the Cardinals.
Windsor/Stew-Stras 7, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 4
The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets used a home run from Gavan Werning to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats Tuesday. Austin Wittenberg drove in a run as well.
Wittenberg earned the win, allowing four runs over six innings while striking out eight.
For the Bobcats, Silas Buzzard drove in a pair. Quaid Schlanser and Gage Lorton each drove in one.
Teutopolis 5, Altamont 4
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the Altamont Indians Monday 5-4.
Teutopolis pitcher Kayden Althoff allowed four runs in the opening frame, but buckled down and didn’t allow a run through the rest of his 6 1/3 inning outing, earning six strikeouts along the way.
Evan Wermert doubled and drove in a run, while Matt Deters was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and an RBI.
For the Indians, Baucum doubled and drove in a pair, while Wyatt Phillips drove in a run as well. Mason Robinson also doubled in the contest.
Golf
The St. Anthony Boys Golf team defeated Shelbyville and Okaw Valley Tuesday in a tri-match with a low score of 158.
Thomas Chojnicki earned medalist honors with a low score of 37, with Lane Ludwig being the second-best individual with a 38.
Michael Martelli shot 41, Jonathan Willenborg 42, Aiden Tegeler 43, Charlie Wegman 45 and Grant Buxoll 45.
The Effingham boys golf team took home second in a tri-match with Vandalia and Teutopolis. Effingham shot 188 and Teutopolis 188.
Effingham Ryker Schnieder shot 43, Colby Hayner 43, Preston Latch 47, Nick Burgess 48, Max Woelfer 49, Ethan Ritz 49.
For the Wooden Shoes,
Hayden Jansen shot 45, Andy Niebrugge 46, Gabe Schlink 48, Ethan Thoele 49, Jack Poelker 52, Max Niebrugge 54.
On Tuesday, the Wooden Shoes defeated Altamont 186-188
Andy Niebrugge shot 44, Gabe Schlink 45, Zach Niebrugge 45, Ethan Thoele 52, Bennett Thompson 59, Peyton Tegler 66.
For the Indians,
Tyler Stoncipher 40, Kevin Hall 46, Avery Jahraus 47, Tyler Stuckemeyer 57, Braden Stuemke 56, Alex Jahraus 55
Tennis
EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – 9, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL – 0,
Singles:
No. 1 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Goetten, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Hannah Larson, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Amaya, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;
No. 4 – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Lyla Long, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 5 – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Maci Mayhall, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 6 – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Kaylie Hutton, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Goetten, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL – Hannah Larson, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Amaya, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL – Lyla Long, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Maci Mayhall, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL – Clara Cox, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
St Anthony High School – 1, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – 8
Singles:
No. 1 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School, 6-4 , 3-6 , 5-10 ;
No. 2 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Emily Kowalke, St Anthony High School, 7-5 , 1-6 , 9-11 ;
No. 3 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School, 3-6 , 4-6 , -;
No. 4 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Ali Adams, St Anthony High School, 6-1 , 0-6 , 5-10 ;
No. 5 – Laura Schmidt, St Anthony High School def. Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 6 – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School, 5-7 , 4-6 , -;
Exhibition – Olivia Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Grace Karolewicz, St Anthony High School, 3-6 , 2-6 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School, 4-6 , 3-6 , -;
No. 2 – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School – Grace Karolewicz, St Anthony High School, 6-4 , 2-6 , 6-10 ;
No. 3 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Olivia Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Ali Adams, St Anthony High School – Emily Kowalke, St Anthony High School, 0-6 , 6-7 (4), -;
Exhibition – Laura Schmidt, St Anthony High School – Reese Jones, St Anthony High School def. Molly Niemerg, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Grace Schumacher, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (6), 2-6 , 10-5 ;
