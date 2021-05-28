Members of the Altamont City Council approved a $77,900 road maintenance program for 2021.
The roads covered under the program are 10th Street from U.S. Route 40 to the railroad tracks, North Main Street by Union Cemetery, Grant Street from 10th Street to Edwards, Carella Drive, LaJean Drive, Aker Drive, Fairlane Circle area and the frontage road from Carriage Lane to the city limits.
The work is funded partially from the Motor Fuel Tax in the amount of $19,881.01 and Rebuild Illinois funds in the amount of $50,943.74 for a total cost of $70,824.75. A total of $77,900 was approved in the resolution that is 10% higher than the estimate and rounded to the closest dollar to compensate for any cost increases, according to City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen.
During public comments, Charlie Pagel asked council members what length grass had to be before a complaint can be filed. He said property across the road from his house had started growing tall again. The property is maintained by the local Future Farmers of America chapter.
“It is eight inches,” City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said.
Pagel said they came by to mow the property last week for the first time this year, however failed to mow the ditch. On a visit to the Pagel residence on Wednesday morning, grass and weeds in the ditch on the property maintained by the Altamont FFA Chapter to be at least 27 inches long.
Pagel said. “They were over there with a brush hog, but didn’t mow the ditch.”
Commissioner Tayler Polk asked Pagel it there was water in the ditch.
“I walked right through it. With the big tractor they had, they should have been able to go through it,” Pagel said. “And surely they could use a weed eater around the sign.”
Pagel said he has been dealing with the problem for the past six years. He said he actually mowed the property for 30 years every week during mowing season after he moved into the neighborhood because the ditch was attracting frogs. He said representatives from the school six years ago said they would take over the mowing and promised to mow it every week.
“They come in here twice a year and brush hog it. The only time they do anything is when I complain,” Pagel said. “I used to keep the area cut and weed-eated all the way to the railroad tracks so when you drove by here it looked nice.”
“They have much better equipment than I have to mow it,” Pagel said. “I would like it to be mowed every week or when it needs mowed. We have to mow our lawn every week. They should have plenty of kids to do it. It’s summertime.”
Mayor Jason Rippetoe told Pagel the FFA Adviser’s position was in transition right now.
The EDN asked Interim Altamont Unit 10 Superintendent Jim Littleford about the problem, and he said after checking with Altamont Community High School administrators he drove by the property and it had been mowed, but didn’t know how often they mowed it.
“The district does own the property and the FFA takes care of it,” Littleford said. “It’s on the radar for the Ag Teacher/FFA Sponsor as we transition to a new one.”
Pagel said he thinks there should be more oversight over the mowing of the property.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Todd Slingerland said quite a few water lines throughout the city need to be fixed. He said the problem stems from the age of the lines.
Slingerland said monitoring buoys were not detecting any signs of algae yet this summer.
“You’d think the last couple of days as hot and sunny as it has been the stuff should be growing,” Slingerland said.
He said they are trying to get service to a resident in the Town and Country subdivision south of Altamont. Slingerland said they were waiting on permits and easements so they can get started working on a sewer lift station south of town.
Commissioner Dan Milleville told council members they just about lost a building in Gilbert Park. Milleville said he received a report that the flower beds on the east side of the building were smoldering.
“It about went up in flames,” Milleville said.
He also mentioned a problem around the B and D ball diamonds.
“The moles have come back to visit us,” Milleville said. “We have treated B and D which are the most activity. We don’t have much activity on the A or C diamond because those fields are a little different. We’ve set a trap now and we’ll see if any of them are leaving.”
He said now that the fields are treated they need to roll the mole runs down so they can see if there is any more activity.
“I just hope they leave and go someplace else,” Milleville said.
Council members went into executive session for over an hour. There were no decisions as a result of the executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.