EFFINGHAM — An Altamont man was arraigned and bond was set in Effingham County Circuit Court Wednesday following his recent arrest on charges of making threats to city workers and his neighbors.
Ronald W. Junior, 46, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and criminal trespass to a residence while persons were present, a Class 4 felony.
Effingham County Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales said on Jan. 13 Junior went to the Altamont city building and threatened city employees, telling them they would all “go to hell.” When officers arrived on scene, Junior threatened to fist-fight the officers.
Police discovered Junior on that same day had also went to his neighbor’s trailer, broke a window and tried to grab the neighbor through the window. Junior then went to another neighbor’s trailer, entered the residence without permission and threatened to kill the two occupants of the trailer.
Once in custody, Scales said Junior pulled a correction officer’s hair. Scales said because of these actions and a prior criminal history, he requested Junior’s bond be set at $50,000 with conditions of no contact with the neighbors or their residences.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt was assigned to the case as Junior’s attorney. Schmidt said he did not object to the no-contact order, but asked for a recognizance bond for his client.
Schmidt said Junior is on disability and is suffering from mental health issues.
Judge Allan Lolie said he was concerned about the violent nature of the allegations against Junior and said Junior may have to be evaluated for fitness for court proceedings. Lolie set Junior’s bond at $35,000 of which Junior would pay 10 percent, or $3,500, to obtain his release.
Junior has two prior felony cases in Effingham County, according to court records on judici.com. In 1991, Junior pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and served 42 months in the department of corrections followed by probation.
In 2005, Junior pleaded guilty to battery, a Class A misdemeanor, served 62 days in jail, was on probation and paid a fine and restitution. A Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery to an officer, fireman or other official was reduced to the misdemeanor in exchange for the guilty plea. A Class A misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer was dismissed in the case as well.
Junior also has multiple misdemeanors and traffic violations dating back to 1993.
Junior next appears in court for the 2020 charge on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. for his first appearance with counsel.
